I’ve been playing softball since I was five years old. I started out just like most kids would, playing for the town league baseball, then to town league softball when I got to a certain age, then on to the modified squad and eventually to varsity. I played second base and then I ended up being the DH (designated hitter).
Not being able to play the sport that you have played since you were little has taken a toll on me, especially because it’s my senior year. My last year to make memories, my last year playing with the other seniors and the underclassmen. My last season ever of a high school sport has been taken from me along with a lot of other things. I always looked forward to home games with Coach Irv Newton and the team because we would jam out to music and be goofy before the other team got there, but once we saw their bus coming down the road one of us would run to turn the music off so we looked more serious. Scio softball has a popular saying and it’s been around for years with us: “Forever Strong.”
Every time we came off the field, every time we went on the field, after every game and every practice, that’s how we ended, because we are one big softball family and we always remained strong through every loss, through every bad/rough practice when we just could hack that day and even through every win. We remained as one team and we stayed strong. We fought every game to be the best we could.
I remember Coach always telling us, “Even though we won, don’t let it get to your head because we have to finish out the week strong,” or after every inning even if we were up or down in runs he would say “What’s the score?” and we would respond, “Zero to zero,” and that’s how we got through every single game. Saying that the score was “Zero to zero” made us play even harder. I will truly miss all the amazing memories with my team and my coach. Forever Strong.