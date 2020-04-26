Senior year is certainly something we have all been looking forward to. Our last year to make the memories that will last a lifetime. There were so many reasons to be excited for this year. Softball obviously was among the top of my list. The thought of playing my last sports season with my best friends was so bittersweet. It breaks my heart to think we will never even get that opportunity.
We may not get to experience the excitement of a tough win or the disappointment after a tough loss. No more practices. No more games. No more softball. No more high school sports. It could all be over before it even began. The whole idea is so surreal. It is beyond my comprehension, like there is no possible way this could all be real. Unfortunately, this is our reality.
Our last chance to step foot on the field with the teammates we have grown so close to could be taken away. Our last chance to play for the most amazing coaches could be taken away. Our last chance to play for Allegany-Limestone High School could be taken away.
Sadly, everything is out of our hands. There is nothing we can do to magically bring it all back. Although, we do need to stay optimistic. The best thing to do is be positive.
My heart goes out to every senior who is missing out on one of their “lasts” because of this tragic event. Although this is not the ideal situation, we must keep in mind all the people/families who are really suffering during this pandemic.
To all my teammates: Thank you for all the memories. We will all play together again one last time. No matter what happens, we will always be a team.
To my coaches: Thank you for always supporting me and cheering me on. Your love and passion for the sport is contagious. You have taught me so much about not just softball, but also life. I would do anything to be able to play for you one last time.
And, if for some reason we get our season back, the Allegany-Limestone Gators will certainly be a team to look out for.