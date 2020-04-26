This crazy and unprecedented time has been anything but easy.
With the loss of my senior tennis season, I have had a lot of time to think about not only what I will be missing, but also all of the incredible experiences that I have had as a high school athlete.
My whole life has revolved around sports for as long as I can remember. With my dad being a college soccer coach and my older sisters and brother all being three-sport high school athletes I was constantly being bombarded with sports talk and the overflow of sporting events week after week. It was this constant exposure that led to me falling in love with sports.
Following the path of my siblings, I was a three-sport high school athlete along with my twin brother Tobias. I played soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and tennis in the spring. I loved that I was constantly involved in a sport and team. As I got older and went through my sports seasons, I became very successful. Our basketball team was always competitive. The tennis team went undefeated three seasons in a row along with three sectional championships and my twin brother Tobias and I won individual sectionals as a doubles team our junior year. In soccer we won sectionals our senior year and went on to the NYS (Class D) Final Four. I was also very successful as an individual and won many awards.
It wasn’t really until this quarantine that I realized what my favorite part of playing high school sports really was. The best part was the team atmosphere that I got to be a part of. As I’ve had the chance of looking back on my high school career I’ve looked back at the memories and people that have made my high school career so special.
As I’ve been looking back at my favorite parts of each season, there are very specific memories that I am reminded of. My favorite memory from basketball was the double overtime win against C.G. Finney my senior year. My favorite memory from tennis is by far the day of individual sectionals my junior year. Tobias and I got to play together the whole day and we went on to win sectionals, and having my family and multiple teammates there was just an unforgettable experience. When it comes to soccer it’s pretty easy for me to pick a favorite experience.
The interesting thing about my soccer experience is that it wasn't a game or something that happened on the field, which is the biggest reason I am going to miss high school sports. My favorite soccer memory was having the opportunity to go to the state final four. This experience not only included getting to play soccer with my best friends, but included a crazy, but fun bus ride, getting to stay in a hotel and many great dinners paid for by parents of the team.
It's not the sports that I’m going to be missing because I know that I will have the opportunity to play soccer and tennis in college as well. It’s really the teammates, coaches and experiences that I’ve had that I will be missing the most.