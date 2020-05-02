My senior sports seasons actually started halfway through my junior year of track and field.
I was in the middle of my hurdle race, running against my (Allegany-Limestone) opponent that had previously won by hundredths of a second the last time we faced each other, when I tore my ACL. In that moment as I tried to get back up to finish the race, I knew with a sinking heart that it was over for me.
I continued on into my senior soccer season on the bench, a difficult reality to face. Nonetheless, I was there as much as I could to cheer my girls on, to lead from the sidelines as a captain, and they were there for me too.
I put the work in, going to physical therapy twice a week, doing at-home exercises, all with a positive outlook. I knew that I’d have this knee for the rest of my life, and it needed to come before my burning desire to be on the field or running on the track for what was going to be my senior indoor track and field season. I did this all, with the surrounding community’s support, and my own positive and determined attitude. I wanted to be ready for my outdoor track and field season, and I was.
This season, I ran with a willingness that I didn’t have before. I actually wanted to run, even though previously I had been more negative about it. Being out of my other two seasons gifted me with a new mindset. I was ready to give this season my all. This, however, all came to a screeching halt just two weeks in.
I went home on that Friday after practice and haven’t returned in almost two months, and I (won’t) get the chance to. To say the least, this has been a disappointment. I want to be on the track with my teammates. I want to work hard, better myself and beat the record that is just 1.1 seconds away from my (personal record). Reality is giving me a different situation though, and so I now have to let the disappointment go once more. If I can’t better myself for this season, I can better myself for life.
At home, I have been running and working out. With the five classes I still have, schoolwork is still flooding my time. Cross-stitching, reading and playing saxophone have become some of my other methods of coping.
With the time I have to just sit and relax, I can’t help but reflect on this past year. I am so thankful for my coaches and teammates, who did their best to make sure I was a part of the team, especially in my soccer season. I am grateful for the two weeks that I had of my track season and for the coaches that kept pushing me to do better.
Last of all, I am thankful for the years I had playing soccer and running track with my friends.