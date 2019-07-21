SALAMANCA — A very special honor was bestowed upon World War II veteran Ralph Elliot Bowen at this year’s Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Pow Wow, as he was presented with the French Legion of Honor for his role in liberating France from Nazi occupation.
According to the French Honorary Consulate, in Buffalo, Bowen is the second Native American and the first Seneca to receive the appointment to the grade of Knight in the Order of the Legion of Honor. The award is meant to show appreciation and gratitude for what he did for not only this country, but for the French government.
Bowen also received a diploma recognizing his appointment that was signed by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.
Bowen, who turns 97 Aug. 8, is currently the oldest living member of the Seneca Nation. A member of the Snipe Clan, he was raised in the Coldspring community, Allegany Seneca Territory and now lives in Jimersontown. His service to the Seneca Nation includes five terms as Tribal Councillor, Peacemaker/Court of Appeals, Chief Marsha and Assessor.
When the call to war came, Bowen enlisted Dec. 30, 1941 and served in WWII from 1941 to 1945. He was a member of the United States Army Air Corp and was stationed at Manduria Air Base, in Manduria, Italy with the 15th Air Force, 450th Bomb Group, 723rd Squadron — nicknamed “The Cotton Tails.” He reached the rank of sergeant and was an aerial gunner who operated a .50 Caliber Machine Gun on a B-24 Liberator bomber plane.
His citations, awards and honors include European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one silver service star; American Campaign Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Honorable Service Lapel Button for WWII; Good Conduct Medal; Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar; Conspicuous Service Star NYS; Medal for Merit NYS.
Bowen’s three brothers, Leslie, Elwood and Azel Bowen also served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theater.
Bowen extended his deep appreciation to former New York State Sen. Catherine Young, 57th District, who met him at last year’s powwow and inquired if he had all his medals from WWII. When he responded that he did not, Young vowed to get the lost medals. He also acknowledges George Fillgrove, Young’s legislative assistant and himself an Air Force veteran, for his determination to gather up the medals.
With all the Native American veterans in attendance gathered behind Bowen and his family, Pascal Soarès, French Honorary Consul of the French Honorary Consulate in Buffalo, paid a special tribute to him by presenting him with the Legion of Honor medal.
Soarès said Bowen is a Seneca Nation hero who more than 70 years ago risked his young life for the freedom of France and Europe.
“I would like to pay tribute to you, sir, and to all American and Native American veterans who liberated France and Europe. We French will never forget what those men did, what you did, to restore our freedom. I also would like to remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades. Many rest in French soil, and all will remain forever in our hearts.”
Soarès said the French Legion of Honor, France’s highest award, was founded by Napoleon Bonaparte, in 1802, and was established to reward outstanding services rendered to France on the basis of personal merit.
“With the 723rd Squadron, 450th Bomb Group, 15th Air Force, (Bowen) flew ‘Bombing Missions’ during D-Day and over the south of France with your B-24 as the gunner. How we French could forget your airplanes flying over France and your heroic actions — we did not. We will never forget,” Soarès said. “Even my mother and father, who were 10 and 12 years old at the time, remember the Nazis coming in town, occupying and leaving town as you and your comrades were liberating our cities. For them sir, I would like to thank you.
“Today, you are our hero — today you are my liberator.”
In an interview, Bowen said he thought he was just a little, unimportant guy and didn’t know what the honor was about, at first. He said he was in the area of Normandy, France, but he flew mostly over northern Italy and southern France.
“The base was in Italy, down in the south on the heel of the boot,” he said. “Whenever we had to go on a mission, it meant we had to be in the air for six or seven hours.”
According to his son, Dennis, when his father came home from WWII, he went to work right away. He put his uniform, medals and pictures in a trunk at his aunt’s house. His aunt moved several times over the years and the trunk with his dad’s medals and uniform became lost and was never found. He said his father’s records, along with millions of other veterans’ records, were lost in a fire in St. Louis.
“That’s why when Catherine Young asked my dad if he had his medals, he said, ‘no.’ So they restored his medals that he received at the end of the war,” he said.
Soarès told The Salamanca Press this presentation was very unique because it’s to a Seneca Nation member. He said there are a few of these men from the Nation who went to Europe and fought for them, so it was a very special day to be at the powwow to give Bowen the medal. He said it’s also a recognition for the whole Seneca Nation for what their sons are currently doing over there.
“This is probably one of the last awards I’ll make to a WWII veteran because there are less and less of them. A lot of the WWII veterans went through D-Day and Normandy Beach,” he said. “In this case, with Mr. Bowen, he was also doing some action with another theater in the south of France.”
According to the Military Times, past recipients of the Legion of Honor have included President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gen. Douglas MacArthur and St. Louis aviator Charles Lindbergh.