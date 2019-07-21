The Seneca Nation of Indians is expected to begin offering sports wagering at its three Western New York casinos in the near future.
It may be some time, however, before Seneca Nation Gaming is able to provide the Holy Grail of gambling — online sports wagering. That is where the growth in gambling will occur.
The Seneca Nation announced on Friday it was “making preparations to offer sports wagering at our casino properties” and is looking forward “to making this amenity available for our patrons in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca.”
For the time being, the preparations are for areas within the current Seneca casinos to be converted to an in-person sports wagering area. “We will offer more specific details regarding our plans once we are ready to do so,” the Seneca Nation said in a prepared statement.
“Our right to offer this now-approved offering is clearly outlined in our Compact,” according to the statement from the Nation. “As we continue to work through the process of finalizing our plans, our discussions with New York State officials to date have been cooperative.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said enabling legislation from the state is needed before the Senecas and other state casinos can offer online gambling.
“That’s where the money is,” Giglio said “Most people will be making bets on their cellphones.”
State legislation to enable online sports betting failed to pass in the State Legislature during the session. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen next,” Giglio said.
The Rivers Casino in Albany began offering in person sports betting last week, Giglio said. Other new Upstate casinos are expected to follow suit soon, he added.
“It’s going to revolutionize how people bet (on sports) and the government will get some added revenue,” the assemblyman said.
Giglio said it’s not clear whether the Senecas could begin offering in-person sports betting at their casinos in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca. It’s also unclear how much of a cut New York State would receive.
The Seneca Nation stopped making revenue sharing payments to the state two years ago based on its interpretation of the language in the compact.
New York State demanded binding arbitration on the issue. Earlier this year a three-member arbitration panel voted 2-1 that the Senecas owed $255 million to the state under their reading of the compact.
State legislation was passed in 2013 to set up as many as seven Upstate casinos outside the Seneca’s exclusive territory. A separate bill passed that same year allowed the new casinos to offer sports betting if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturned a federal ban.
There is a clause in the Seneca Gaming Compact that would allow the Senecas to offer new kinds of wagering if such bets were permitted at new state casinos. The tribe would be required to notify the state of its plans to offering new wagering already approved for the new casinos.
It’s unclear, Giglio said, if the state would allow the Senecas to participate in sports wagering without a resolution of the current standoff.
The Senecas filed a lawsuit in federal court in Buffalo in June over the issue.