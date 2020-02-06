With plans to implement league-based scheduling on hold, the Section 6 Football Federation announced its 2020 divisional alignments based on school size classification on Thursday.
The only Big 30 team changing classification was Portville, which returns to Class D after two seasons at the C level. The Panthers will play in a D league with Salamanca, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Randolph and Silver Creek/Forestville, which also moved down from C.
With multiple teams moving from the B to C level, Section 6 moved from having four B divisions (B1, B2, B3, B4) and two C (C North, C South) last year to two in B (B1, B2) and three in C (C North, C Central, C South).
Olean will play in the new B2 division with Lake Shore, WNYMCS/HS (Maritime Charter/Health Sciences), Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion and Depew. Pioneer will play in B1 against West Seneca East, Burgard/Buffalo Arts, East Aurora/Holland, Iroquois, Cheektowaga and Lew-Port.
Allegany-Limestone remains a C South school, and will play in a league with Fredonia, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton and Clymer/Sherman/Panama, which moved up from Class D after back-to-back state championships.
2020 Section 6 Football
AA: Hutch Tech, Bennett, Niagara Falls, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Clarence, Frontier, Williamsville North
A1: Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara-Wheatfield, West Seneca West, Hamburg, Kenmore West, McKinley, Grand Island
A2: Sweet Home, North Tonawanda, South Park, Williamsville East, Kenmore East, Starpoint, Amherst, Williamsville South
B1: West Seneca East, Burgard/Buffalo Arts, East Aurora/Holland, Iroquois, Pioneer, Cheektowaga, Lew-Port
B2: Lake Shore, WNYMCS/HS, Olean, Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion, Depew
C North: Tonawanda, Newfane, Medina, Akron, Wilson, Cleveland Hill
C Central: Lackawanna, Springville, Alden, Eden/North Collins, JFK, Gowanda/Pine Valley
C South: Fredonia, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Allegany-Limestone, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
D: Portville, Salamanca, Silver Creek/Forestville, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Randolph