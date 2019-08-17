OLEAN — StrOlean saw high temps as hundreds walked North Union Street Friday during the second of three 2019 StrOlean events.
Temperatures reached the low 80s with about 80% humidity, keeping many jaunters seeking shade.
Shielded from the sun’s rays with awnings, tents and umbrellas, a multitude of businesses brought their wares outside their stores to attract passersby all along North Union for the popup market. Any business with an existing storefront that had previously filled out an application was allowed to vend outdoors.
Union Tea and the Olean Coffee Company served caffeinated beverages to thirsty customers, and El Sombrero served several people sitting at a covered dining area.
Additional vendors also set up shop throughout the day, including the the Hungry Burro truck and a team of entrepreneurial youths who sold lemonade from their Lemon Time booth, a project led by the Youth Development Coalition, which offers free human services programs year-round in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
“The kids had to develop their own business plan and prices and advertising,” said youth coordinator Corrie Phetteplace. “They learned about team-building and communication and how to establish a business. And they get to keep all their profits.”
The third year of StrOlean events was organized by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, and drew hundreds of locals to North Union Street to enjoy music, art, classic cars, food and fun.
The first StrOlean of 2019 occurred June 15, during the Olean High School Alumni weekend. Friday’s StrOlean coincided with the opening events of Olean’s 3-day Gus Macker festivities. StrOlean part III, taking place Oct. 26, will sport a Halloween theme.
Chamber CEO Meme Krahe Yanetsko said she looked forward to the crossover in attendance between StrOlean and the Gus Macker Corporate Cup, which took place from 6 to 8 p.m.
“All day yesterday and today we had people set up,” Yanetsko said. “Probably about a hundred volunteers and athletes put baskets together, pushed them out onto the court and put all the matting down and all the signs up.”
Walkers meandered between both events, with some watching and participating in practice games and some strolling around town.
Other activities going on throughout the day included a Dance Arts jazz demonstration at 5 p.m. on the corner of North Union Street and Delaware Avenue.
“I’m just glad the weather was great today and there are a lot of people out,” said Dance Arts instructor Tammy Hilmey. “This is a fun venue and the kids have fun.”
There was a display of seven soap box racing cars sponsored by the Manufacturing Institute’s Dream it. Do it. STEM initiative.
Dave Suain, director of Portville Central School’s technology center, and Bob Sherburne, coordinator of Olean’s soap box derby spoke with visitors about their efforts to get students involved in building and racing soap box cars.
“Our objective here is to get more schools involved in STEM,” Suain said. “This is a tradition that we are trying to get rekindled in the area.”
Friends of the Library administered a used book sale outside the Department of Labor building, and invited visitors to participate in the Olean Public Library’s Flash Book Sale which takes place until Thursday. People may fill up a Friends of the Library bag with used books for $5.
Eade Fitness hosted a tire flipping and strong man competition from 5 to 7 p.m., and Union Whisky hosted live music by Sticktights beginning at 8 p.m., with StrOlean events officially concluding at 11 p.m.