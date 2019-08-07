OLEAN — It’s been years since Scott Crist played in the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
But every first Tuesday in August he’s back at Bartlett Country Club to play in the Shootout of Former Champions.
He earned that right by winning the area’s top match-play tournament in 2000.
And last night, he claimed his third Shootout, topping six other former titleists to tie him with Chris Blocher for the most wins in the event’s 22nd renewal.
The Shootout was inaugurated in 1996 in celebration of the Men’s Amateur’s 60th birthday and was well-received. Hence, it was brought back in ‘99 and has been played every year since.
Recalling his victory Crist pointed out, “When I won the tournament I didn’t have any kids … tomorrow I taking my son (Carson, two-sport star at Maple Grove) to Mercyhurst to start college and football practice.”
The elder Crist, 48, is vice president of business development and lending for Cattaraugus County Bank and lives in Chautauqua County. He’s the son of Chuck, the former NFLer and Penn State basketball player, who was a standout in football, hoops and baseball at Salamanca High School.
Scott now plays his golf at Chautauqua and Bemus Point, where he resides.
“I haven’t played in this tournament for the past five or six years,” Crist said. “I’ve been too busy to commit to its length (five days from medal qualifying through the finals). But I never miss the Shootout. It’s great to come back and see Eric McHone (2003 champ), Kyle Henzel and my cousin Tom (Crist, 1994), the guys I met and played golf with way back in Penn-York juniors.”
Indeed, Scott is the only one of this year’s Shootout participants not playing in the Men’s Amateur proper as Tom, Blocher, McHone, Brad Tanneberger, Dan Reiley and defending champion Zach Chaddock are all in the 83rd field which plays the medal qualifier today.
THIS YEAR’S format was altered to make sure the Shootout was completed between periods of rain.
Normally, it’s a 7-hole steeplechase format with the entire field playing a hole simultaneously and players winnowed down based on their scores at elimination holes. In the past they played holes 1-3, then 17-18 twice. Last night, the five-hole order was 1, 18, 17, 18, and 3 and due to Scott Crist and Chaddock being tied after the latter, they played 18 again.
On the second hole (18), Tanneberger, Reiley and Tom Crist were eliminated. Blocher went out on 17, losing to Scott Crist in a chip-off, and McHone was eliminated on the second trip up 18.
Crist and Chaddock tied on No. 3 with pars and Crist prevailed in the third trip up 18 with a four.
“This event is interesting,” Crist admitted. “You survive hole-by-hole and you’re going against really good golfers … every one of them has won this tournament. You know you’ve got to play well every hole and you don’t want to embarrass yourself.
“One thing that helped this year is that they took No. 2 (uphill 564-yard par-5) out of it and that helped a lot of us. All of a sudden, you had to birdie to assure you went to the next hole.”
That’s how Chaddock did survived, birdieing three of six holes. Crist had only one, but parred when he most needed it.
