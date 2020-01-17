He’s become a fan favorite due, in part, to his given name.
Bobby Planutis, who earned the nickname “Bobby Buckets” while starring at Hazleton Area High School in 2016, was deemed “Boca Bobby” after totaling 14 points and seven rebounds to help the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team past Florida Atlantic for the Boca Raton Beach Classic title in early December.
He became “Buzzcut Bobby” last week against Fordham, his first on-court appearance since discarding his familiar shaggy hair for a more close-cropped look. And on Wednesday, while going for 12 points — which included two 3-pointers and a pair of fastbreak dunks — five rebounds and one big assist, to Osun Osunniyi on an alley-oop slam, in a 74-61 win over UMass in Rochester, he was, unavoidably …
“Blue Cross Bobby.”
Of course, his name, and the alliterative possibilities that come with it, isn’t the only reason that Planutis has endeared himself to the Bona faithful just 17 games into his career here.
THE 6-foot-8 sophomore is a willing rebounder, ranking third on the team at 5.1 per game (and second in offensive rebounds with 31), a strong defender and perhaps the most intuitive player on the roster outside of point guard Kyle Lofton.
He works hard, making many of the plays that, as they say, don’t appear in the box score — diving to keep the ball from going out of bounds or taking a charge. He scraps. He’s not only accepted his role on a team that features a trio of stars in Lofton, Osunniyi and Dominick Welch, but embraced it.
And that’s what’s made his first two months in a Bona uniform so intriguing.
From his transfer from Mount St. Mary’s in the spring of 2018, to his redshirt campaign of 2018-19 — when he could often be seen shooting around the Reilly Center after a Bona game had ended — through last offseason, Planutis was billed, first and foremost, as a shooter.
That’s what he was in his prep year at Bridgton Academy in Maine, where he averaged 23 points and made 70 3-pointers in 2016-17, and that’s what stood out about his lone season with the Mountaineers, with whom he shot an impressive 49 percent (33-of-67) from 3-point range.
But that, interestingly, is the area he’s struggled in most at Bona.
PLANUTIS notably opened the season 0-for-11 from 3-point range before finally hitting his first trey in a win over Mercer on Nov. 26. Even after getting a few to go down, he’s still shooting just 11-of-44 (25 percent) from distance on the year.
At this point, though, that’s almost of little consequence. The sophomore forward has brought so many other components — so many little things — to the proverbial table that it’s offset some of those struggles. And with those intangibles seemingly firmly entrenched, his 24 minutes per game are certainly justified.
Of course, given that it still ranks near the bottom of the Atlantic 10 in both scoring (11th, 68.3 points) and 3-pointers (10th, 7.1 per game — though Bona, amazingly, has vaulted from last in the conference 3-point percentage to fourth at 35.1 percent), the Bonnies assuredly wouldn’t be against Planutis providing a bit more offense off the bench.
And perhaps he’s on that track.
“BOBBY Buckets” gave the Bonnies a big 13 points in their league-opening win over George Washington, had nine against Fordham and hit double figures again on Wednesday against the Minutemen.
In four conference games, he’s averaging 10 points on 53 percent shooting (17-of-32) and already has two multi-3-pointer games after collecting just one in 13 contests in the non-league season.
That’s a welcome sight for a Bona team that was winning almost every time out even when Planutis wasn’t scoring, when he wasn’t injecting a different element to the team’s offense the way he did Wednesday.
“It gives us another scorer,” said coach Mark Schmidt, plainly, when asked about Planutis’ recent scoring surge. “The more guys we can get involved in the scoring, the more difficult it is for the opponents to guard you.
“He’s playing with more confidence, he’s understanding what he needs to do … it’s all confidence. When you have young guys and things aren’t going as well, your confidence is shook. But he’s playing much better, his confidence is high and consequently, he’s having some success.”
Added sophomore Jaren English, who’s also given Bona another double-digit scorer since his Division I debut on Nov. 26, on that very sentiment: “I think we have a team that’s getting better. We’re going to need everybody (going forward). You never know who’s going to have their day in the sun.”
