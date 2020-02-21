It’s the biggest story in professional baseball, and perhaps all of sports. And it’s not going away anytime soon.
The Houston Astros illegally stole and then relayed signs using technological methods during the 2017 season (and possibly the ‘18 and ‘19 seasons as well, though there is no conclusive evidence). It heavily impacted their home games and certainly puts a major asterisk next to their 2017 World Series title.
Mounds of information have come out to completely reveal what the Astros did and how they did it. A former Astros pitcher spoke to reporters about the scandal and revealed the team used cameras in center field to steal signs from the catcher, and a member of the team in the dugout would relay them (fastball, curve, etc.) to Astros hitters using one of many reported illegal methods. Hitting a baseball is tough, but it’s surely much easier when a batter knows what pitch is coming.
VETERAN St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings on the scandal. In his 35 years with the Bonnies and as a high school coach before that he said what the Astros did far surpasses ‘cheating.’
“No one who’s a baseball person is going to condone what they did,” Sudbrook said before his team departed for a season-opening series against Mount St. Mary’s today and Saturday. “There’s no doubt they crossed the line of what’s considered ‘gamesmanship.’ To you use a camera from centerfield, and it’s a live feed so that they can see the catcher’s signals, this was flat-out cheating. It was over and above, and there’s nothing (other teams) could do. It was dirty.”
On a much lower level, sign-stealing is a part of baseball, and it’s blatant. Players in the dugout or a runner on second base can look at a catcher’s sign and relay that information to the hitter using body language. Often pitchers and catchers change the signs or do something different in an attempt to thwart it.
“That’s always been a part of baseball, and it’s considered legal and legit,” Sudbrook said. “If you’re going to use signs, they’re out there for everybody. They’ve done that forever. That’s all within the rules. You have to make sure (other teams) can’t steal your signs.”
THE ASTROS may have cheated in the 2018 season as well, when they swept Sudbrook’s Cleveland Indians, 3-0, in the ALDS. That year, the Astros were beaten by the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS. However, it was later discovered that the Red Sox might have been cheating as well. Alex Cora, manager of Boston that season who has since been fired, was a bench coach with the Astros in 2017 and was one of the biggest cheating perpetrators while in Houston, per reports.
In 2017, the Astros beat the Red Sox in the ALDS (3-1), the Yankees in the ALCS (4-3) and the Dodgers in the World Series (4-3). Of their 11 wins that postseason, eight were at home at Minute Maid Park, where it was much easier for them to illegally steal signs.
In 2019, the Astros beat the Rays in the ALDS (3-2) and the Yankees in the ALCS (4-2) but lost to the Nationals in the World Series (4-3). There was no proof the Astros cheated this past season but a theory emerged of how second baseman José Altuve hit a walkoff home run off the Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman to send Houston to the World Series by using a buzzer. That was never proven and it’s a theory Sudbrook doesn’t buy.
“I’m going to say the buzzer theory was wrong, just from the viewpoint that (players) had immunity (for honest testimony),” Sudbrook said. “Why wouldn’t they have admitted it if so? Those players told the truth about 2017 and ‘18, but wouldn’t about ‘19? Somebody would have said something when they were granted immunity.”
THE SCANDAL caused three managers to be fired – the Astros A.J. Hinch, Cora and the Mets Carlos Beltrán, who played for the Astros in 2017. Beltrán was hired by New York Nov. 1 and was fired on Jan. 16 due to his involvement in the scandal, as he was the only player who was named in MLB’s report. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow was fired as well. Hinch and Luhnow knew about the cheating but did nothing about it, which is why they were dismissed.
But Sudbrook knows the managers were outed by their respective teams because they were in administrative roles, whereas the players received immunity.
“When I listen to Hinch, I hear a young manager who didn’t want to lose (a very veteran) clubhouse,” Sudbrook said. “He let them know twice that he didn’t approve of it but he didn’t feel comfortable telling the veteran players to quit it. He wasn’t man enough to stop it. He’s paying a very serious price. He was extremely sober and regretful, and America is a place where if you do your penance and seem sincere, somebody will give you another chance.”
Houston was fined $5 million and has forfeited draft picks but no current Astros players were suspended or punished by the league or the team. It’s a massive penalty for the organization, but nothing has been done to Astros stars Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, all very good players, but who may have been aided by illegal methods.
“The most pressure on these guys is to put up the numbers (this season) that they have in the past,” Sudbrook said. “Just like in the steroid era when you went from hitting 42 home runs to hitting 22, there was a reason for that. If those guys put up numbers like they have in the past, that will quiet a lot of it. It’s an extra amount of pressure on those guys. It’s definitely going to work on them mentally. No matter what happens this season, it’s going to be a story. If the Astros play well, it’s going to be a story. If they don’t play well, it’s really going to be a story. And you’re going to have a lot of sideline stories.”
