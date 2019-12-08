ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 24-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field before 69,134 wind-blown witnesses:
— Before the game, the Bills paid tribute to St. Bonaventure’s 1969-70 Final Four men’s basketball team that was also honored on Saturday night during a gala at Bona’s Richter Center following the current team’s victory over Hofstra.
Yesterday, the team was introduced and a short video was shown on the Jumbotron. Eight members of the Final Four team were in attendance Gene Fahey, Matt Gantt, Greg Gary, Paul Grys, Paul Hoffman, Mike Kull, Dale Tepas and Vic Thomas.
Missing were Basketball Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier, who is battling bladder cancer, and coach Larry Weise, injured in a fall last week and hospitalized in Rochester.
Lanier attended the gala but not the New Era ceremony. Billy Kalbaugh and Tom Baldwin had conflicts and Pete Wisniowski, the 12th member of the Final Four team, is deceased.
— Quarterback Doug Flutie, who earned the 1998 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, was the Bills Legends of the Game leader of the pregame charge. He signed autographs for 90 minutes before the game in the Adpro Sports Training Center to support the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Also for sale were boxes of the reinstituted cereal, Flutie Flakes, popular during his Buffalo days, with proceeds also benefiting the foundation.
— Buffalo’s only takeaway came when wide receiver William Snead had a Lamar Jackson pass tick off his outstretched hands and into the arms of Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, his first interception of the season and third of his career.
— The Bills only sack of Jackson was recorded by end Jerry Hughes, who now has 4½ on the season.
— The Ravens sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen six times, including two strip (fumble) sacks. Linebacker Matthew Judon logged 1 ½ sacks, giving him a team-high 8½ on the season, the first one was a strip-sack that teammate Jihad Ward, a linebacker, recovered, his first of the year. The forced fumble was Judon’s third, also a team high. Later safety Earl Thomas also had a strip-sack, though the Bills recovered. He has now has 1 ½ sacks this season. Linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and L.J. Fort each got his second sack of the season, middle linebacker Josh Bynes his first and nose tackle Michael Pierce shared his first with Judon.
— Safety Jordan Poyer topped the Bills with 10 tackles including a game-high five solos, a total he shared with outside linebacker Matt Milano. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, this year’s top draft choice for Buffalo, continued his recent roll with five tackles, tied for his second high this season. Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams paced the Ravens with seven tackles each.
— Inactive for the Bills were offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), running back T.J. Weldon, safety Dean Marlowe, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.