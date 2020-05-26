(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series with five former St. Bonaventure baseball players, all of whom are now in the minor leagues. Unfortunately, now all sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today: the five discuss the March days when the sports world came to a halt and their lives changed almost overnight).
For many sports fans, March 11 and 12 will be days which won’t be remembered fondly. Late on Wednesday, the 11th, an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed just prior to tipoff when Jazz center Rudy Gobert was sent to a local hospital where he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Within the next 24 hours, the NBA suspended its season. The NHL suspended its season. MLB spring training games were canceled. The NCAA effectively canceled the March Madness conference tournaments as well as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Several other professional and collegiate leagues either suspended play or canceled the remainder of their seasons entirely. It was a painstaking couple of days for sports fans.
That rings true for five former St. Bonaventure baseball players, all of whom were at minor league baseball camps when everything shut down. Surely nobody expected a complete halt of many sports nearly three months since then, but for those five players (and for minor leaguers across the country), it brought their lives to a big halt. Pitcher Aaron Phillips (San Francisco Giants organization), third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins (Marlins), shortstop Cole Peterson (Tigers), pitcher Connor Grey (Diamondbacks) and pitcher Steve Klimek (Orioles) were practicing on March 11. Some had appeared in MLB spring training games prior to that. On March 12, they were, in essence, told to come to their individual team’s practice facility, collect their belongings and leave. The proverbial “you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here” line made its rounds for thousands of MLB hopefuls.
“(WEDNESDAY), I get done with practice,” Peterson said. “(That night), I saw something on TV about Rudy Gobert and the NBA and how they shut everything down right away. I didn’t think anything of it. The next day, we had a little practice and they said we were off the weekend and that they’d keep us in touch of what’s going on. Literally later that day they called us back and told us that they were sending us home. It was a quick spur-of-the-moment thing. Everything was bang-bang, there wasn’t time to really process much.
“I packed my stuff and the next day I drove home. Stopped halfway. It was a long three days,” said Peterson, who embarked on a 17-hour drive from Lakeland, Fla., to St. Marys, Pa.
Unfortunately, all the stories are far too similar, not just for the five Bona alums but for every minor league player who was preparing for a grueling 2020 season. One day, they are throwing batting practice, fielding grounders and/or swinging in the batting cages. The next day, they are headed home with no real explanation and no way of knowing when they would be back.
“I threw a live batting practice and was throwing pretty well so I went home and I’m on a high note,” Klimek said. “I woke up to an email from our secretary that said do not come in today. They told us to hang around, come in tomorrow in groups to pick up our stuff. We were originally told to hang around, then we were told to go home, then we were told hold on and wait it out, then we were told again to go home. It was a constant ‘what is going on?’ Nobody expected this to be the outcome.”
The question is one with few answers to this day. Klimek only had an hour drive from Sarasota (where the Orioles conduct spring training) to his current home in Tampa.
FOR Hollins, whose dad played in the major leagues from 1990-2002, it was the same feeling the day he and his Marlins teammates got the news.
“The team sent out a group text, and we all met in a Marriott conference room in Jupiter,” Hollins said. “We got the news from our head guys. They briefed us on what was going on and what we were going to do at that point. They basically told us we were going home for the time being. We had no idea it would turn to this.”
Hollins stayed with his aunt in Delray Beach (40 miles south of Jupiter), because he didn’t know how long facilities would remain closed. He didn’t originally believe it was going to be a long wait, but “once it got to the point of being less and less possible of coming back, I drove back home,” an eight-hour trip to Lexington, S.C.
THE two players in Arizona had a little more difficulty in navigating the immediate future. Phillips and Grey were both in Scottsdale, Ariz., some 30-plus hours away from home and all but impossible to make the drive.
“Stuff had been building up, (the) NBA had shut down,” Phillips said. “We weren’t expecting it to this level but it had come up. We had a meeting about it and they said they would let us know if anything changed. We were sitting back at the hotel playing cards with a couple of friends and they told us we had to come in and clean out our lockers. Everyone was getting flights home. It happened really fast.”
Phillips hopped on a plane back home to Buffalo, as did Frewsburg native Grey, both unaware of their immediate futures.
“We were at the facility the day before, and they canceled practice the next day,” Grey said. “They gave us a day off and told us they were going to figure out some stuff. We got an email for a meeting, and that’s when they told us that we were getting suspended. They encouraged everyone who doesn’t live in the Scottsdale area to go home. I flew home. My car is still out there.”