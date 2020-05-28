(Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series with five former St. Bonaventure baseball players, all of whom are now in the minor leagues. Unfortunately, now all sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today: They discuss how their lives have changed and what they’ve been doing since the baseball world halted).
The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire sports world on hold, but perhaps no league has been more affected than Major League Baseball.
The MLB season was slated to begin on March 26, but two months later there has been no meaningful baseball played in America. That may end soon, but for major and minor league players it has not been an easy time.
Spring training camps were underway but those were canceled on March 12, three weeks after their start. For the St. Bonaventure graduates currently on minor league contracts, it was an inauspicious start to their seasons.
None of them has progressed to the major league level, and now, assuming there’s going to be little to no minor league season due to the shortened majors campaign, their post-collegiate plans are temporarily on hold.
Nothing much can be decided upon at the minor league level until MLB resumes operation. Negotiations are ongoing to restart play, but no formal agreements have been reached.
THOUSANDS of minor league players are currently sitting at home, eagerly awaiting a phone call from their team’s management telling them to get ready for games.
That call could come today, it could come a month from now; it might not come until 2021. Five former Bona players are in that club: Pitcher Aaron Phillips (San Francisco Giants organization), infielders David “Bubba” Hollins (Marlins) and Cole Peterson (Tigers) and pitchers Connor Grey (Diamondbacks) and Steve Klimek (Orioles). They all played baseball for Larry Sudbrook and now are pursuing major league dreams. However, those hopes are at a standstill.
“It’s a big, crazy mess right now,” Peterson said. “We’re all just playing the waiting game.”
Everybody wants answers, the future as to whether a season will be played.
“The hardest part is that there’s no finish line,” said Klimek, a Rochester native and 33rd round selection by the Orioles in 2015. “I’m doing all this but for what? Usually you have spring training and hard dates to look forward to but doing this with an unknown finish makes it harder.”
ALL five players indicated that the time off is no vacation.
They know their individual teams are expecting them to remain in shape and continue to work out.
“My strength coach has been sending me stuff to do,” Phillips said. “I get out and throw with (younger brother Tyler, who plays at Fredonia). I work out six days a week. I have a throwing partner, a lifting partner, someone to keep me consistent on a day-to-day basis.
“The Giants have been great. I talk to a medical trainer once a week. (Our) nutritionist has checked in, pitching coach. We have a new app that you can update how much you threw, what pitches, intensity. They can keep track on a daily basis what you did.”
Phillips returned home to Cheektowaga, where he’s spending a lot more time with his family than usual.
“Usually I don’t get to spend this much time with them this time of year,” he said. “Some days I’d rather be pitching, some days I’d rather be home.”
HOLLINS has a similar approach for his workouts, but has added some stretch-based exercises to his routine.
“Each offseason has kind of been the same for me, except I want to work on some different things that I want to improve on each year,” he said. “Weight training, agility training, hitting, fielding. For me, one of the big things the past couple offseasons is trying to work on flexibility and being more mobile. I really tried doing a lot of yoga this past offseason — injury preventing — to combine with weight training.
“Baseball-wise, I’ve been fortunate that the cages are open (in South Carolina). Trying to stay busy. Everything was allowed to reopen on May 18 so it’s starting to get rolling. Weather has been nice. Go outside to my brother’s high school and throw at their facility. Keep the arm going, glove drills along with hitting off the tee to try to stay sharp.”
Like Phillips and the others, Hollins has routine checkups with his organization.
“We have trainers and other people on the staff texting us each week or every other week checking in,” he said. “Trying to do at-home workouts and get creative with them. (Our) hitting coach has been calling, checking in and seeing what we’re doing. Automated text message each morning asking if we have symptoms. They’re on top of that; they’ve been great.”
IT’S MUCH the same for Peterson, working out in and around St. Mary’s, Pa., not far from his Johnsonburg roots.
“The Tigers have at-home workouts they’ve been sending to us,” he said. “I’ve been following them on the crappy days when you can’t really go outside. If it’s a nice day I’ll go for a run or a bike ride, play catch with my brother or my wife. She played softball in high school. I’ll throw to them, just everything possible to stay in a baseball groove. I’ve been hitting off a tee, working on a few things. Now that the weather is getting nicer I’ve been getting back to my old high school to start hitting a little bit.”
The Tigers organization is sending Peterson workouts, and they have been in communication with the slick-fielding infielder who won the 2018 Tigers Gold Glove award for the best defensive shortstop within the organization.
“The Tigers have been in pretty good constant contact,” he said. “Minor league coaches and managers get a hold of us once or twice a week, call and check in, ask us a few questions, report it, make sure everything is going well. Strength and conditioning coaches constantly check in. They want us to keep doing what we’re doing.”
FOR THE three pitchers in the group, maintaining accuracy and control is paramount. They had a few weeks in March to build up arm strength, throwing batting practice and bullpen sessions in their team facilities.
“I’ve been throwing every other day to keep my arm fresh,” said Grey from his home in Frewsburg. “I’ve been throwing a bullpen a week with old teammates who live around here.
Klimek added, “We’ve found catchers. It was a little harder to throw because they were kicking guys out of parks so we had to do it in secrecy and find spots. A little bit of a task. I’ve never felt like such a criminal trying to play a game of catch.”
Klimek resides in Tampa, which had restrictions in place at the time.
“I’ve been overly optimistic in a sense that I’ve always thought if I get a call tomorrow and they say we have to be ready in two weeks, I want to be ready,” Klimek said. “I’ve tried to continue to progress and build on what I had done leading up to that time. I didn’t really take a break; I continued to work out. I never want to be caught by surprise in that I don’t feel ready. I also get really bored and that turns into working out. I’m not going to get caught slacking, I’m going to get ahead of the game in this downtime.”
Klimek is operating under the belief he will be on a mound sometime in 2020, citing his ability to watch Korean baseball in the morning as an outlet.
“The Orioles are calling weekly, we’ve had zoom calls,” he said. “They’re definitely staying in touch, it’s just that they don’t have any answers. But the way I look it at is there will be something for us, I’d like to think. I’m planning on having baseball, it’s just in what capacity?”