CATTARAUGUS — Saving Grace Outreach opened in Cattaraugus 10 years ago, helping a dozen families through its Cattaraugus Food Pantry, as well as clothes and furniture.
Within six months, the volunteer ministry was helping three times that many from its Trading Post at 11 Washington St., according to Elizabeth O’Neill, executive director of Saving Grace.
The food pantry started at Roberts Wesleyan Church, moving to the Trading Post after O’Neill, an industrial engineer who teaches at SUNY Buffalo, and a lot of volunteers did a lot of work at the Washington Street location.
Today, about 140 area families get help from the food pantry, O’Neill said. Food donations come from the Food Bank of Western New York, as well as Target and Walmart. Volunteers regularly pick up donated items.
Also, free coats, hats and boots are available to those in need. The donated clothing is cleaned by the Trading Post and made available. The Trading Post also sells clothing and other goods. The proceeds are used for other purchases.
With the help of partners, donors and volunteers, Saving Grace Ministries provides about 100 backpacks with food to students at Cattaraugus-Little Valley school for weekends or when there is a day off from school planned.
Amazing Grace Ministries also helped make a brighter Christmas for many area children. The Trading Post became a Toy Depot where parents came in and received three toys per child. “We were packed to the brim in here,” O’Neill explained.
The Trading Post pays for used clothing with Trading Post Bucks that can be used to purchase other clothing in the store.
The Trading Post is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To leave a message at other times, call 257-3077.
The outreach services provided at Saving Grace include a clothing exchange program, Your Father’s Attic Furniture and Appliance Ministry (next door), emergency housing and utility assistance, a soup kitchen, community garden and volunteer community service.
“It’s God,” exclaims O’Neill. “God really called me to Cattaraugus. She used to run a similar Christian outreach center in Springville.
“I saw a huge need here when my kids were growing up,” O’Neill said in an interview Monday morning at the Trading Post.
When the Washington Street building became available, it had no heat or water, except the water that washed over the first floor after a water main break.
O’Neil enlisted numerous volunteers, including many members of local churches to get the building in shape. Furnaces from the old youth center were donated and installed. Two apartments for emergency housing are upstairs.
The food pantry is mostly on shelves with wheels so they can be wheeled out at the Trading Post. There is also a mobile food pantry once a month that helps another 60 to 80 families.
The group focuses on food, clothing and shelter, O’Neill said. After the physical needs are met there is time to talk about the spiritual needs, she adds.
“We probably see 500 to 600 families a month,” O’Neill said. “Over 10 years, that’s between 15,000 and 20,000 people. It’s pretty amazing what God can do. We’ve got a ton of volunteers. Other churches help us too.”
Donations of clothing, furniture, household goods and food are always accepted.
Saving Grade is outgrowing is current location and has purchased a 28,000 square-foot building on Mill Street in need of extensive renovations, O’Neill said.
More importantly, the East Hill Foundation, an Erie County foundation, has given Amazing Grade Ministries a grant to replace the roof on the structure, restore electricity and do concrete work.
This work will enable storage of some items at the Mill Street site, freeing up needed space at the Trading Post.
O’Neill said the future Community Cares Center will serve as a youth center with a gymnasium and indoor archery range. It will contain a food warehouse and all the food programs, including a soup kitchen.
O’Neill hopes to help establish a Head Start in the community center as well.
“The ministry would like to thank those who have donated in the past, and our contractor, Crawford Home Improvements from Frewsburg, who is assisting us to do God’s work in Cattaraugus,” O’Neill said.
During construction the mobile food pantry will be at the Trading Post location at 11 Washington St.
“It’s all God,” O’Neill insisted. “The Lord really wanted me here. We fit into the pockets that are not being covered.”
Amazing Grace Ministries also offers help in applying for benefits like the Healing and Energy Assistance Plan (HEAP). O’Neill said people can get help applying by using the computer and available wi-fi at the Trading Post.
O’Neill sees a lot of need for similar programs across the county, the state and country. She’s written a book about her experiences and offers a lot of tips she learned along the way. It’s called “How To Do Ministry In Your Own Backyard.” It’s available on Amazon.
“This is the Lord’s way of helping people,” O’Neill said. “This is my passion. This is who I am.”