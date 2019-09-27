It’s the prism through which he views the voting for St. Bonaventure’s All-Time Team.
Jim Satalin is one of 60 former greats in consideration for the program’s much-anticipated 20-player forever roster, and deservedly so.
In terms of available boxes, he checks almost all of them. Satalin was part of the “Iron Man 5” 1967-68 team that went unbeaten in the regular season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He was a senior captain the following year, when Bona opened the season No. 7 in the country.
He coached Bona to its only national title — the 1977 NIT championship — and took it to the Big Dance a year later. He’s still as supportive of the program, from his home in Syracuse, as he’s ever been.
Satalin, though, wasn’t particularly concerned with where his name may land in the balloting process. What matters to him is that the legendary names he was surrounded by have a place.
As a player: Bob Lanier, of course, and Bill Kalbaugh.
As a coach: Greg Sanders, Essie Hollis and Glenn Hagan, among others.
Selfless.
“I’d be really happy if my guys were recognized for that,” he said recently. “Obviously, a lot of those guys transcended any generation and any level of play. I don’t in any way at all think that the guys today aren’t probably overall better than the guys that played when I played, but I also think that the George Carters and the Bill Butlers of the world could play at any time with anybody.”
It’s also the prism through which he viewed his 18 years — 16 of those as the national director — with Coaches vs. Cancer, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
SATALIN JOINED the program in 1993 and moved into the leading role two years later.
In the following years, he was instrumental in the creation of Suits and Sneakers Week, in which coaching staffs across the country wear sneakers on the sideline to bring awareness to the cause, the national golf tournament and the original Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, held in Madison Square Garden and broadcast on ESPN.
He spent the majority of his time, however, on simply recruiting coaches to join in the fight against cancer, building it into the prominent organization it is today, one coach, one college and one high school at a time.
And he did so with his old friend Kalbaugh, who came on as the field director for Coaches vs. Cancer along the way.
“We were at a point where we just decided we needed to approach as many of these coaches as we could,” Satalin said. “Billy did a great job with that. He was our point guy … he was out doing all kinds of things. He was traveling a lot, I was traveling a lot.
“(It was) just trying to get these coaches to give back. It wasn’t a hard sell. Those guys did a fabulous job. They were the ones that made a difference in this program, not just Satalin — they’re the ones that had all the friends, they’re the ones that were able to get their supporters to buy in, that’s why we’ve raised over $120 million (to date).”
EARLIER THIS month, he was recognized for his contributions to the very program he helped grow.
The 1969 Bona graduate was presented with the initial Jim Satalin Inspiration Award at The Lafayette in Buffalo, an event at which all Big 4 men’s basketball coaches were present, and the proceeds from which went to, naturally, the Coaches vs. Cancer cause.
The award will continue to be given annually to “an outstanding, sports-minded individual who has assisted in the American Cancer Society in its mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer through the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative in Western New York.
But again, this wasn’t about Satalin. This was about others.
Selfless.
“I was happy, because usually those awards are given posthumously,” Satalin joked, “so I’ve got that going for me right now, that I’m still here and kicking, still being a part of helping out. One side of me is certainly very proud that somebody recognized all that we could do. (It) probably should have been the Satalin-Kalbaugh Award, because he did just as much as I did.
“But the coaches were the ones that made this thing what it was, created an atmosphere where people wanted to get involved with it.”
FOR AS much as he and the entire Coaches community accomplished, Satalin still holds two specific actions in high regard. These were among the many fruits that reinforced nearly 20 years of effort.
The first is the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, an in-season tournament that featured some of the country’s best teams at the time, which Satalin described as “really important in terms of pushing the organization and what they do for people.” The second was the gala started by Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, now mirrored by any number of Division I schools today.
“(That) kind of got this program the notoriety that it needed,” he said.
Regardless of how the voting shakes out, Satalin intends to be in the Reilly Center on Dec. 7, shortly after the All-Time Team is announced and the night Bona will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Final Four team.
For him, this is about supporting others, being part of something, just the way he was, and still is, with Coaches vs. Cancer.
“It was very gratifying,” he said. “(We) did the right things and got a chance to get a lot of coaches involved and a lot of my friends involved. When I look back at it, it was probably the best 15-20 years that I ever had.
“I think we made a difference; I know the coaches made a difference. When you raise that kind of money, it probably helped a great many people in some way, shape or form.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)