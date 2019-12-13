ALLEGANY — The Christmas wish list given to Santa Claus by students from Allegany-Limestone Elementary School seemed somewhat retro, as several asked for Barbie Dolls, kitchen sets and Hot Wheels cars.
Santa’s greeting of “Ho Ho Ho, and what are we bringing to you,” also appeared to be just what the children wanted to hear during their Thursday visit to Santa’s House next to the Allegany Municipal Building at 106 E. Main St.
Teacher Jackie Winship said her first- and second-grade students have been excited about the visit for a number of days.
“We’ve been counting down the days for two weeks now,” Winship said. “And we’ve been writing lists and drawing pictures for Santa. They were so excited when they came in to school this morning.”
Winship said the program is a nice holiday treat for the children, as not all of them can visit Santa’s House during the week when it is open.
“So bringing them with their class and having their friends get to see him together is nice,” she added.
Preschool teacher Katie Buzzard said her students’ visit to the Santa House is the first time for them to travel to the facility.
“They’re pretty excited and we talked about this,” she remarked. “We also talked about the social interaction part of it and politeness in meeting with Santa. We worked it right into the classroom” programs.
Allegany Police Officer Jeremy Pula assisted Santa, who works as the School Resource Officer for the district, and said they enjoyed the special assignment.
“This is awesome, I really enjoy doing this stuff,” Pula said, indicating the visits with children are a good way for the youngsters to become familiar with law enforcement.
Athena Silluzio, deputy clerk for the village and committee chairperson for Santa’s House, said children’s visits to the house, as well as the sale of raffle tickets and special ornaments to raise funds for the structure, have done well this year.
The house was built over a decade ago by the village with the help of community volunteers and donations. The yearly fundraisers help pay expenses to maintain and upgrade the structure.
Silluzio said that while it has been primarily used by the Allegany-Limestone Central School District and Sonshine Christian Preschool in the community, it is available to all schools and children’s groups in the area every Christmas season.
Silluzio said Santa’s House is available for visits by other schools and community groups, but they must be able to provide their own Santa Claus and helpers.
“As long as it’s not already booked on the calendar, and it’s open” the house can be used, Silluzio commented. “They can just give me a call.”
Silluzio can be reached at the village office by calling 373-1460.