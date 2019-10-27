ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 31-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon before 69,435 rain-soaked and wind-blown witnesses at New Era Field:
— The 65-yard touchdown run by the Eagles Miles Sanders, the rookie from Penn State, was not only the longest rush against Buffalo this season – the previous best was former Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard run – but also the longest play, as Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota had a 57-yard connection with Jonnu Smith.
It was the longest run against the Bills since Bobby Rainey of Tampa Bay went 80 yards in the 2013 season.
Sanders also ran for a two-point conversion but left the game with an injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.
— It wasn’t the best day for kickers as the Bills’ Stephen Hauschka had an extra point blocked and missed a 53-yard field goal and Philadelphia counterpart Jake Elliott missed an extra point when it hit the upright.
— Buffalo’s John Brown, the former Raven, remained one of two NFL wide receivers to have recorded at least 50 receiving yards in every game this season. Against the Eagles, he had five catches for 54 yards. The other receiver to have done it is New Orleans’ Michael Thomas.
— The Bills’ only takeaway came when Philadelphia punt returner Boston Scott fumbled when hit by Bills cornerback Siran Neal with linebacker Julian Stanford recovering.
— Philadelphia’s lone takeaway came when defensive end Brandon Graham separated Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen from the ball on a keeper and then recovered. It was Graham’s second recovery and first forced fumble. Later he also got his team-leading fifth sack.
— The Bills first sack of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was recorded by defensive end Shaq Lawson, his second of the season. Later, tackle Jordan Phillips got his team-leading fifth. Finally, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson got his first and forced a fumble which Wentz recovered.
— The Eagles first sack of Allen was recorded by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who also was credited with a forced fumble on the play, which Buffalo recovered. Later he shared a sack with Derek Barnett. It was Cox now has 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles. Barnett had 3 ½ sacks and a fair of forced second forced fumbles. Finally, linebacker Nathan Gerry got his first, giving the Eagles four sacks on the day.
— Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano had a game-high 13 tackles, 10 of them solos. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer both had nine stops.
For the Eagles, Graham, Cox, safety Malcom Jenkins and Gerry each had six tackles.
— Late in the game, Bills’ rookie offensive tackle Cody Ford left the game with an elbow injury and did not return.
— Inactive for the Bills were safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring), linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle), running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates.
Out for the Eagles were four starters: linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee), both former Bills, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot). Also out were running back Darren Sproles (quad), the third-down specialist, and Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), the nickel cornerback.