March Sadness.
From its opening games against the likes of Georgetown and Syracuse way back in November, you could tell this season would be different for the Penn State men’s basketball team.
The Nittany Lions — long overlooked in the college hoops landscape — went 10-1 in their non-conference slate and immediately caught the attention of pundits and prognosticators across the country.
PSU went on to open Big Ten conference play with a 10-4 record and was ranked ninth in the Associated Press poll on Feb. 17, tying the highest ranking in program history and marking the first time it was inside the Top 10 since 1996.
But after that hot stretch, which included wins over ranked Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan State, the bottom fell out.
Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions went 1-5 down the stretch, dropped out of the AP poll altogether, and saw a once-dominant offense disappear over the last two weeks of the regular season.
PSU still finished with 21 wins — third-most since 2001 — and as is the beauty of college athletics, had the chance to right that ship and seal its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2010-11 season with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament.
Alas, those Nittany Lions will never get the chance to prove that their early season success wasn’t a fluke. Their conference tournament was scrapped and the Big Dance was canceled out of an abundance of caution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the sports world.
Instead of spending Sunday night watching to see which venue and opponent they would get in the first round, the Nittany Lions and seniors Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins had to spend it wondering about the what-ifs and how far their team could have gone.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and what we accomplished this season,” Chambers said Friday in a statement. “It was a joy to be around them and a privilege to be their coach. Our program made significant progress and the dedication of our student-athletes and staff put us in position to compete in the NCAA Tournament.”
And even with the immense disappointment facing Chambers and his seniors,
the veteran coach took an optimistic approach with a talented group of underclassmen.
“Our team has such a bright future and the goals for the program remain the same,” he noted. “We’re already excited for when we can return to the court.”
It’s certainly a noble approach, and one that’d you expect from a coach with the pedigree of Chambers.
But, at least in this space, it’s fair to point out just how big of an opportunity was lost and how unprecedented it was that Penn State was even in position to have the chance to make a run in the tourney.
Since 2008, the Nittany Lions have won the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) twice, including the 2017-18 season when they won 26 games and arguably should have made an appearance in the big tourney.
The last time Penn State won an NCAA tournament game, however? You’d have to go back to 2001. The Nittany Lions beat North Carolina to earn a trip to the Sweet 16. The school didn’t appear in the tournament again until 2011 — where it suffered a first round loss to Temple.
That’s one NCAA appearance a decade. You don’t have to be a math major or a college basketball junkie to realize Penn State isn’t qualifying for the tournament with the regularity of a Duke or a Kentucky.
What made this team so special was those seniors who unknowingly played their last collegiate game in the regular season finale. Stevens was one of the top players in the B10, registering 18 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. Watkins, meanwhile, averaged 10 points and was the team’s leading rebounder with eight per contest. Also contributing to this year’s Lions was former St. Bonaventure guard Izaiah Brockington, who averaged 21 minutes per game and was the team’s fifth-leading scorer at eight points.
Those are two players — especially with the troubles Penn State has had with recruiting top-end basketball talent over the years — who will prove to be irreplaceable.
And while the coronavirus can’t take away the memories or the 21 wins the team earned this season, Stevens and Watkins will join the long list of coaches, fans and alumni who are left wondering what could have been.
Sadness, indeed.
(Anthony Sambrotto, the Bradford Era sports editor, can be reached at asambrotto@bradfordera.com)