As a teenager, Meg Fish Saligman earned a spot on Olean High School’s Wall of Fame for outstanding art projects that included the creation of murals.
As an artist in Philadelphia, Pa., Saligman will grab national recognition when one of her well-known murals serves as a backdrop in an upcoming episode of “This Is Us,” the hit television series.
Saligman’s mural, titled “Common Threads,” is located on a building at Broad and Spring Garden streets in the Center City area of Philadelphia. It will be seen as the character, D’Asia, stands in front of it with her new romantic interest.
In a telephone interview Friday, Saligman said she frequently visits her hometown of Olean to see her parents, Don and Gay Fish. A 1983 graduate of Olean High, Saligman’s talent for public art projects and mural painting was recognized by the school district with her placement on the Wall of Fame. Following high school, she attended Parsons School of Design in New York City and Washington University in St. Louis.
She explains how she eventually settled in Philadelphia following college.
“I ended up in Philadelphia because I had an uncle who had an empty house boat on Penn’s Landing” she recalled. “I was a young artist and I could stay on it for free.”
During those early years, she remembers “three years of getting full-time jobs and quitting them.”
That was followed by working as a waitress as she did her artwork. She described this as a “well-timed” move as it was the start of the Philadelphia Anti-Graffiti Network founded in 1984 by former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode.
“So I began to do murals for them and then I went off to do artwork on my own,” she continued.
From that time on, she has painted murals, many of which are found in Center City.
In the 25 years since that time, she and her husband, Peter, moved into a condominium located in the same spot where the boat had been docked under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. They have four children, with the youngest, Daniel, a sophomore in high school who lives at home. Her oldest child, Lindsay, works in Ukraine; Robbie is a college student in Boston, Mass.; and Nina is enrolled in a program in Israel.
As for her 7,500-square-feet “Common Threads” mural, Saligman said she painted it in 1997. The mural, which is likely one of the most famous in the country, also has been described as “one of Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks in contemporary muralism.”
Other work by Saligman include the flying American flag which was painted following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the country and can be seen from Interstate 95.
“We also (painted) the Philadelphia Eagles official Superbowl Champion mural right on Broad Street,” she said, referring to her 20-year-old business, Meg Saligman Studio. “I have five murals right on North and South Broad streets.”
As for her connection to “This Is Us,” Saligman said the network contacted her last summer about filming the mural for the program.
“That’s how it usually happens when you have public works,” she explained. “They see it is a work of art and understand there could be copyright issues.”
She agreed to sign a release, telling the producers she watches and loves the show.
After that, she forgot about the producers’ request. That is until her friend, Jackie Reed of Olean, texted her this week to tell her she had seen a preview of next week’s show and saw Saligman’s mural.
“She sent me a screenshot (of the mural) and I said, ‘Oooh, that one worked out,’” she added, noting she will be named as the artist in the credits.
Reed, who works for the Olean City School District, said she did a tour of Saligman’s murals last year when she visited her cousin, Becky Simms, who is a close friend of Saligman. Reed also attended Saligman’s interactive art show, “FIGMAGO,” at the time.
Reed said she and Simms were excited to see Saligman’s mural on the hit television show.
“Meg’s art is not only beautiful to look at, (but) there is such meaning behind it,” she stated. “To see it as one of Olean’s own (artists) on one of the most popular TV shows is just very exciting.”
Along those lines, Saligman said she would be open to sharing some of her talents with her hometown.
“I would absolutely love to do some type of an art project in Olean,” she remarked. “I’ve already met with a few community leaders to discuss this possibility … I just love Olean.
“There’s a quote from T. S. Eliot that says, ‘Home is where you start.’”
