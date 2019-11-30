Salamanca senior crafters donate to HomeCare & Hospice

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Area Senior Center is home to a lovely group of ladies who call themselves “The Crafty Ladies” and enjoy getting together to do crafting projects, especially knitting and crocheting.
They also enjoying donating their handcrafted items to charitable organizations.
This year, the ladies made prayer shawls and lap robes and donated them to HomeCare & Hospice.
Previously, the ladies have donated lap robes and afghans to the veterans living in the nursing home in Salamanca, as well as ribbon necklaces. Handmade scarves were made and donated to servicemen and women overseas.
Last year, the Crafty Ladies made prayer shawls and donated them to area churches to give when the pastors visit their sick parishioners. Items also have been made and donated to local church bazaars.
This wonderful group of ladies can be seen on Thursday evenings honing their crafts from 5:30 to 8 o’clock at the Salamanca Area Senior Center, 20 Main St. Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to stop by.