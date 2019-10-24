SALAMANCA — Once it’s finalized in the coming months, the city of Salamanca should expect a positive audit review for the third straight year during the lack of casino compact funding coming into the city.
Luke Malecki, of Drescher and Malecki LLP, said Wednesday the firm’s findings in the April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, audit of the city, although not completed, anticipate providing the city with a clean opinion — or an unmodified opinion — which is a positive review.
“We’re still waiting for the Salamanca Housing Authority’s financial statements to be released,” he said during Wednesday’s Common Council meeting. “But we do believe these are the final numbers as it pertains to the city.”
In the audit, Drescher and Malecki would provide basic financial statements, a management letter and auditor communications to the council.
“We did get full cooperation and had a very smooth audit this year, and very minimal adjustments in journal entries,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, it was a very good audit.”
For expenditures in the city, Malecki said they have been fairly steady for the past five years hovering around $8 million. He said the city had a recent peak of $8.4 million in 2017 and was at about $7.6 million this year.
“Your revenues have stayed around about $4.2 million,” he said. “At the hight of the gaming revenues, it was about $13 million and the last full year was about $12 million. …. It’s been about an $8 million swing from where we are today versus where we were three years ago.”
Last year, the city expected to spend about $4.8 million in savings from the general fund, but thanks to some expenditures being lower and other unexpected revenues being higher, Malecki said the city had to use only about $3.5 million.
“We saw some of the discretionary spending on items like resurfacing some roads, tree cutting and unfilled salary positions and was able to save the city about $500,000 there,” he said. “Additionally the sewer fund had a favorable year … so you saw about $200,000 in additional revenues in that area.”
Although New York state is in the processing of forwarding the city $4.7 million, with the second $2.35 million payment expected in December, Malecki said that it isn’t reflected in the audit. However, the city’s unassigned fund balance still has $5.7 million in it, which he said would still cover the lack of casino funding if it didn’t come in in 2020.
“We’ll know that it came in, but it won’t be reflected in these numbers,” he added.
In the city’s other funds for water, electric and sewer, Malecki said the city is in a healthy position with them with all in a net positive. He said the water balance was at $110,000, up about $36,000; the sewer balance was at about $712,000, which was down a little due to the $200,000 transfer to the general fund; and the electric balance went from $243,000 to $215,000.