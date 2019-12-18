LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced on Monday to three years in state prison by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.
Ploetz sentenced Andrew C. Skye, 30, of Salamanca as a predicate felon. He will be subject to five years post release supervision.
Skye was convicted of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree assault, a class D felony, said District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
The incident occurred between July 21 and Aug. 10, 2018, when the defendant violates an order of protection involving a person in his family; caused a public inconvenience; intentionally obstructed the administration of law by preventing police from performing an official function; assaulted two police officers and a corrections officer and intentionally damaged the property of another person, the district attorney said.
Another Salamanca man was sentenced by Ploetz as a predicate felony to two years in prison and four years of post release supervision.
Brian P. Blasdell, 34, was sentenced for his conviction of second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Aug. 16, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally attempted to cause physical injury to a person with a dangerous instrument.
Also sentenced was Kevin A. Auman, 39, of Olean was sentenced to two years’ probation for his conviction to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. The incident occurred on Sept. 29, 2017, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it.
Ploetz also accepted four guilty pleas:
Melissa Nestell, 35, of Salamanca pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Aug. 10, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant possessed a knife. Sentencing is set for Feb. 24, 2020.
Bryan Evans, 22, of Wellsville waived prosecution by indictment and pled guilty by Superior Court Information to second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on March 13, in the city of Olean, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed a stay away/no contact order of protection issued by the Cattaraugus County Family Court. Sentencing is set for March 16.
Terry Snyder, 60, of South Dayton, pled guilty to second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Feb. 10, 2019, in the town of Conewango, when the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, left the scene of an accident with a serious injury and impaired the administration of law. Sentencing is set for March 9.
Talon Snyder, 23, of South Dayton, pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Feb. 10, in the town of Conewango, when the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, left the scene of an accident with a serious injury and impaired the administration of law. Sentencing is set for March 9.