Salamanca, Ellicottville among schools to close through April 12

SALAMANCA — As coronavirus makes its way toward Cattaraugus County, Salamanca City Central School District officials declared the schools would be closed through mid-April as they devise plans of instruction through alternative means.
Superintendent Robert Breindenstein announced the decision Monday morning from the high school, after instruction from the county Department of Health over the weekend.
“Our plan had been for staff to arrive and report beginning today to continue to work on our continuity of instruction plan,” he said. “However, late last evening, we were ordered and informed by the county Department of Health that we should not engage in that practice. Rather, we should have only essential staff report today.”
In the meantime, Breidenstein said to visit the school’s website, salamancany.org/covid19, for all updates regarding the plan.
“What I can share with you, with our essential staff today, is we are continuing to do our deep and extensive cleaning as well as work on our instructional plans,” he said.
First and foremost, the district’s food service staff are working to make sure the kitchens and cafeterias are clean and the transportation department will assist in transporting meals to deliver meals to designated pick-up areas, which will begin Tuesday, Breidenstein said.
Locations for pick-up meals include in the Salamanca High School cafeteria, Prospect Elementary school, Hoag’s Gas Station in Kill Buck and the Steamburg Community Center in Cold Spring. Between 600 and 700 meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All meals are first come, first serve.
“I can also report we have completed our continuity of our medication redistribution plan for students who rely on our school nurses to administer daily medications,” Breidenstein said. “Our nurses and school resource officers will be providing updates on this and how we will return these medications to families beginning tomorrow.”
Breidenstein said the district has a continuity of mental health services plan in the works that will be implemented in the near future to make sure students’ and their families’ mental health concerns are well cared for. He said there is also a plan to take care of any classroom pets and animals.
“No fish, beast, mammal or amphibian will be left behind, and we will be communicating how we will keep our classroom pets safe and get them to well-deserving homes during this short break from school,” he added.
Finally, and most importantly, Breidenstein said plans for continuing classroom education.
“I won’t kid you, Warrior Nation, this is a challenge,” he said. “This will take everyone to raise up, stand up, pitch in and help.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Central School, Superintendent Robert Miller announced Monday that schools will be closed through April 12.
“At this time we are still working on plans to provide instruction through home-based curriculum, and, once we finalize our plans, we will be reaching out to you,” he said in a letter to the district.
During this closure, the school will provide meals to students who would like them. Families can register by calling Mrs. Williams at 699-2318 ext. 1403 and leaving a message or by visiting the school’s website, ellicottvillecentral.com.
“We ask that you register your child for meals by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17,” Miller said. “Meals will be available starting Wednesday, March 18.”
Parents are asked to pick up meals at the school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the High School back parking lot foyer. If you need meals delivered, contact Williams directly.
“We appreciate your support during this challenging time as we continue to be proactive in keeping our students, staff and communities safe. We also appreciate your patience,” Miller said. “This situation is something that none of us have ever experienced. Information and directions we receive are constantly changing. We will be certain to provide more information to you as it becomes available.”
At Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Huff also announced school would be closed through April 12.
“We are working on a plan for the distribution of instructional materials to our students and a bag breakfast and lunch to those students who require it during the closure,” she wrote in a post on the district website, cattlv.wnyric.org.
During the school closure, the district will make available breakfast and lunch to students in need, Huff said. Bagged meals will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to noon at the main campus building in the village of Cattaraugus and at the Little Valley school building. Online forms are available at the school website or by calling Mrs. Collins at 257-5294.
“Updates on our plans will be posted in the very near future,” she said. “Thank you for your patience in this process.”
At Randolph Central School, classes will be closed to students from March 18 through April 20, with instruction occurring through alternative means, Superintendent Kaine Kelly announced Monday.
While there are still no confirmed cases in our region at the time of this communication, the action is being taken out of caution, as cases in neighboring counties continues to rise,” he wrote in a letter to the district.
Students were expected to report to regularly scheduled classes Tuesday, where they would receive instruction for study, tools, and supplies for the duration of the closure. Students who attend a CTE program at a CA BOCES center or other out of district placements will also receive instruction for their respective program, Kelly said. A food plan and plans for students with disabilities are also in the works.
“April 20, 2020 is our planned date for the end of the closure. We will, however, be constantly assessing to see if a longer or shorter closure will be required, using the feedback provided by local and State health officials as our guide,” he said. “We appreciate your support during this challenging time. We continue to be proactive in keeping our students, staff and communities safe.”
