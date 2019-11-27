SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 26½ Washington St. Tuesday afternoon.
A call came in at about 12:47 p.m., Fire Chief Nick Bocharski reported, with the first apparatus arriving about four minutes later.
The property is owned by Daniel Oliverio.
Salamanca firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the rear apartment, Bocharski said. Assistant Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant and crew contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival with a single hose line.
Salamanca Fire Investigators are listing electrical issues as the cause, Bocharski reported.
The residence has been posted as unfit for human occupancy, he said. The four occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Damage was estimated at over $20,000 to structure and contents, Bocharski said.
Salamanca was assisted by Kill Buck and Great Valley fire department, AIRVFD and SNI Marshalls. Ellicottville/Great Valley and AIRVFD ambulances responded to separate EMS calls to assist city firefighters.