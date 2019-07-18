HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident Thursday on Route 16 hospitalized three people, including one woman who a fire official said was “seriously injured.”
The crash between a Chevrolet pickup truck and Nissan Sentra, described as a near head-on collision, occurred at the intersection of Route 16 and Gile Hollow and Flanigan roads and was reported at 5:08 p.m.
“This is a frequent situation we have here at this intersection,” said Fire Chief Kelly Karst, whose Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department responded from its station just around the block. “It’s a bad intersection.”
Karst said there was a total of nine people between the two vehicles, including two women and a female child in the Nissan and six people in the pickup truck — a mixture of adults and children.
A woman in the Nissan was seriously injured, said Karst, adding he believed she was to be taken directly to the Mercy Flight helipad at Olean General Hospital and then flown to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. He did not know whether the woman was the driver or passenger of the Nissan.
Two people from the pickup truck, an adult and a juvenile, had less serious injuries and were taken via ambulance to OGH, Karst said.
The Nissan appeared to have severe, front-end damage, while the pickup truck appeared to have taken the brunt of its damage on its side. Karst said one vehicle was going south and one was going to north, but did not want to provide more details on the nature of the crash because New York State Police were continuing to investigate the scene.
State police declined to provide any details on the scene, including the names of the drivers.
In addition to state police and Hinsdale firefighters, the Westons Mills Volunteer Fire Department also responded by sending an ambulance.
