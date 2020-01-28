The fourth annual New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase is set for Sunday, May 17, at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford Kessel Athletic Complex, and the four rosters have already been finalized.
Booked for 1 p.m. is the fourth boys game while the third girls match is set for 4 p.m.
Coaches for their respective teams began a series of tryouts in November in order to select 24-player rosters (including two alternates).
New York’s boys lead the series, 3-0, including last May’s 4-2 victory.
This year’s Empire State head coach is Genesee Valley’s Ryan McKnight, assisted by Jon Luce (Allegany-Limestone), Nick Perillo (Cuba-Rushford), Jim Charles (Olean) and Devin Kinney (Hinsdale). New York’s roster, from 12 schools, consists of players from 11 schools, headed by four from Randolph (Kaleb Steward, Ethan Shields, Bryson Rozier and Ty Rosengren) and three each from Allegany-Limestone (Connor Bates, Bryant Talbot and Jack Conroy), Ellicottville (Noah Steinbroner, Jack Snyder and Bryce Butler) and Fillmore (Mason Cool, Levi Webb and Tobias Webb). Olean has two players (Max Linderman and Joe Magro) as do Genesee Valley (Keegan McKnight and Ryley McKnight), Cuba-Rushford (Caden Larabee and Chandler Wirth) and Hinsdale (Damion Brown and Ty Cummins). Cattaraugus/LV-Salamanca (Darec Funke), Portville (Alex Wenke) and Belfast (Matt Weaver) have one apiece.
The New York boys roster consists of nine seniors, 11 juniors and two sophomores and two freshmen.
Pennsylvania’s head coach is Elk County Catholic’s T.J. Weaver. assisted by Matt Erickson (DuBois), Denny Flatt (Warren), Aaron Clark (Port Allegany-Smethport), Phil Esposito (DuBois Central Catholic) and Alex O’Neil (ECC).
Nine schools contributed players for the Pennsy boys, headed by Bradford with eight: Colton Swanson, Evan Schmidt, Matt Franz, Ayron Hart, Isaiah Pingie, Brennan Grady, Ian Grady and Ryan Miller. Warren had six players make the roster: Jack Darling, John Page, Ryon Flatt, Zane Anderson, Wesley Kiehl and Ian Darling. Port Allegany-Smethport (Simon Burleson and A.J. Edgell), DuBois (Justin Kalgren and Zach Farrell) and Brockway (Jared Marchiori and Noah Bash) have two each while Kane (Mason Feikis), St. Marys (Vinicius Nunes), Ridgway (Clayton Zilkofski) and Curwensville (Jacob Mullins) one each.
Pennsy’s roster consists of 15 seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
NEW YORK’S girls team is coached by veteran Dale MacArthur of Allegany-Limestone, assisted by Mary Neilon (Ellicottville), John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale), Dan Freeman (Olean) and Alexa Troutman (Randolph).
Eleven New York schools had players qualify, headed by Olean with six: Rylie Gumtow, Paxton Retchless, Marina Miketish, Madison Jones, Delaynie Moore and Micheyla Williams. Randolph (Tyra Clark, Valerie Crouse, Ashley Crouse and Natalie Philp) had four, Hinsdale (Elizabeth Przybyla, Haylee Jozwiak and Christy Childs) had three and Portville (Kendall Artlip and Courtney Lyle), Fillmore (Emily Hatch and Ada Sylvester) and Genesee Valley (Sarah Francisco and Emera Aquila) had two each. Franklinville (Abigail Burrell), Ellicottville (Mandy Hurlburt), Cuba-Rushford (Sophia Riquelme), Bolivar-Richburg (Victoria Stuck) and Wellsville (Sarah Carlton) had one apiece.
New York’s girls have nine seniors, six juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman.
Pennsylvania is coached by Bradford’s Warren Shaw, assisted by Owls’ aides Jim Warnick and A.J. Lucas, plus Brockway’s David Britten, Warren’s Jeremy Bickling and St. Marys’ Samantha Zimmerman.
Shaw’s own players lead the roster with nine representatives from as many contributing schools: Regan Johnson, Maddie Cowburn, Abbie Nuzzo, Chloe Shaw, Mackenzie Lewis, Emily Prince, Lauren Placer, Marissa Miller and Taylor Komidar.
St. Marys has four representatives (Kyla Johnson, Lauren Eckert, Kaylee Muccio and Britney Shaw) while Warren (Madeline Fadale, Kyleigh Wilson and Georgia Bickling) and DuBois (Stephanie Hoyt, Rylee Wadding and Mariah Allen) each had three. Coudersport (Rosalyn Page), ECC (Olivia Sorg), Kane (Victoria Hallberg), Brockway (Chanell Britten) and Curwensville (Chloe Davis) had one apiece.
Pennsylvania’s roster has nine seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.