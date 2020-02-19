FILLMORE — Hannah Roeske has never needed to be a 20-points-a-night scorer for the Fillmore girls basketball team.
Rather, she’s simply needed to play her role, and has done that well.
But even as part of a typically balanced Eagles lineup, a big milestone was in reach for Roeske. And she reached it on Tuesday night.
The senior forward tallied 18 points, pushing her over 1,000 for her career, in leading Fillmore to a regular season-ending 55-30 triumph over Hinsdale in an Allegany County matchup. Needing nine points to hit that mark, she reached the milestone in the first half while helping to stake the Eagles to a 31-12 lead at the break.
“It was a great achievement for Hannah,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “Obviously, she and her teammates were really excited about it.
“If you can hit a quiet 1,000 points, that’s what Hannah did. She’s never been asked to take on that major role — to score 17, 18 a game for us. She’s always let the game come to her. It took her four years to get there, but not due to a lack of ability. She’s a team player and she just does it the right way.”
Emma Cole had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds while Carlee Miller posted 11 points and four steals for the Eagles, who finished the regular year 18-2. Riley Voss chipped in five assists.
Kayla Brooks had a team-best nine points for Hinsdale (14-5), which had won eight in a row since losing to Fillmore on Jan. 21.
“We wanted to end on a positive note,” Parks added. “The girls played well. Now we have an 11-day layoff and we’re going to try to stay as fresh as we can for the postseason.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 39, Friendship 19
FRIENDSHIP — Jessica Prentice registered 16 points while Sara Retz notched 15 to key Houghton (11-8).
Neveah Ross led Friendship (3-16) with 12 points.
Whitesville 52, Belfast 22
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, six steals and three blocks to power Whitesville.
Serina Button added 14 points and Kate Pensyl added seven rebounds and six steals for the Blue Jays (14-6), who avenged a 36-27 loss to Belfast from Wednesday.
Mary Hamer had eight points for the Bulldogs (5-14).
CCAA WEST I
Dunkirk 73, Olean 54
OLEAN — Kymilondjie Nance poured in 30 points, including five 3-pointers, as Dunkirk downed Olean for the second time in three days.
Nadara O’Dell and Olivia Smith (4 3-pointers) each added 12 points for the Marauders (17-1). Leah Williams posted 14 points while Chrissy Martin (9 points) pulled down eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-16), who played Dunkirk evenly after falling behind 26-7 in the first quarter.
“My kids want to win, they give 110 percent,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We still have to figure out how to play as a team, figure out the game. We’ve started to do that more toward the end of the season, and hopefully we can keep improving.”
ECIC DIV. III
East Aurora 56, Pioneer 20
EAST AURORA — East Aurora topped Pioneer by 30-plus for the second time this season while moving to 15-4.
The Panthers fell to 7-12.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 37, Bolivar-Richburg 24
BOLIVAR — Marley Adams scored 10 points and Wellsville limited B-R to just 10 first-half points while finishing the regular season 15-5.
Kelsey Pacer and Aliyah Cole both grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who wrapped up the year 11-9.
“Wellsville controlled the game,” B-R coach Justin Thomas acknowledged. “We did everything we could to stay in it. Offensively, it was really tough to get things going. They play really good man-to-man and kept us uncomfortable for a vast majority of the evening.
“(Wellsville’s) a really strong team, so it’s hard to be too upset about this one.”
Gowanda 46, Salamanca 41
GOWANDA — Miyah Scanlan drained five 3-pointers en route to 19 points to key Gowanda (4-13).
Nizhoni Kennedy posted 14 points and eight rebounds while Kylee Dowdy and Jillian Rea added nine and seven rebounds, respectively, for the Warriors (7-11, 7-1), who had a four-game win streak halted.
“We gave Miyah too much space,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said. “The plan was to stay in her face and contest, and a couple of times, we just let her have a wide open 3. Had we executed that, I think the game would have gone a little differently.
“Obviously, missing 11 free throws (the Warriors went 9-for-20) doesn’t help either. Overall, I think the girls are playing hard, playing the way we need to be heading into the playoffs.”