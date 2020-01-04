LIMESTONE — When he isn’t training K-9 dogs for law enforcement agencies in the region, Bob Rinfrette expects to be busy over the next couple of years serving as the new supervisor of the town of Carrollton.
On Friday, Rinfrette, a longtime K-9 officer and trainer, took a few minutes from the training of a dog with the North Tonawanda Police Department to talk about his new town position, which is the first elected seat he has ever held. As the town supervisor’s seat is part-time, Rinfrette can spend time with K-9 training and other requests for search dogs in the area. He noted he is retired from the Cattaraugus County and Erie County sheriff’s offices, but continues to work, as needed, for the McKean (Pa.) County Sheriff’s Office.
As for the supervisor’s seat, Rinfrette expects he’ll have a lot to learn when he travels to Rochester next week to train for the position. The training program will cover everything from budgeting to signing vouchers and payrolls.
“There’s a lot more to this than I thought there was,” he admitted. “But I’ll get the hang of it … there’s a lot involved, but it’s not a 40-hour a week job.”
A longtime law enforcement officer, Rinfrette decided to run for the supervisor’s seat at the urging of Republican caucus members. He handily won the election against Dave Frederick, who had served in the seat in the past and ran on the Democratic Party ticket.
Rinfrette’s seat has two years remaining on it after former town supervisor, Jim Stoddard, stepped down in June for personal reasons.
A lifelong resident of Limestone, Rinfrette began his law enforcement career 43 years ago when joined the police department in his community. Several years later, he joined the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a deputy and ran the K-9 unit. Through the years, he helped with a variety of crime scenes and drug sweeps in both New York state and Pennsylvania.
In addition to serving as a regular K-9 trainer, he is also a certified official with the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association in Texas. Rinfrette noted that he rents a room in the Town of Carrollton Municipal Complex not only to train dogs, but also to help the community maintain the former school building.
“We’re trying to rent these rooms out because this school costs a lot to maintain,” Rinfrette remarked. “If they can rent these rooms out, it will help the overhead.”
A longtime associate of Rinfrette, Officer Tim Sylvester with the North Tonawanda Police Department K-9 Unit, said he was pleased to learn of Rinfrette’s election to the position.
“I think you have an honest man to do the job,” Sylvester said. “I’ve known Bob for 20 years, and trained dogs with him for 20 years. He’s a very reliable person and will do a good job … as far as somebody running local politics, you need somebody who is honest and he’s that man.”
Town board member, Jim Rounsville, also commented on Rinfrette, whom he has known for years.
“I hope Bob does well, puts both feet in and gets right at it,” Rounsville said. “It’s just like any position, when you first start out it’s all new and it’s a lot of stuff to learn.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)