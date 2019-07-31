ST. BONAVENTURE -- He emerged from the midcourt entryway onto the Reilly Center floor promptly at 9:30 a.m., a smattering of sweat having already lined his sleeveless gray t-shirt.
For most others, the final horn in March’s Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game, in which St. Bonaventure came within a last-second shot of a second-straight NCAA Tournament bid, marked the end of the 2018-19 season.
For Amadi Ikpeze, it signified the beginning of the countdown to his final year as a collegiate basketball player.
The 6-foot-10 center has made Bona an almost-permanent home this summer, choosing to remain tunnel-visioned in his offseason training regimen over even the slightest of distractions that going home might represent. He’s approached these June and July months with such ferocity, that it’s become difficult not to notice.
Ikpeze was the subject of a recent Spectrum News feature centered specifically on his daily summer routine. He’s been highlighted in a handful of recent Bona tweets, from his work in the weight room, to his conditioning on the soccer field to his time in the RC.
On this day, he was willing to take seven minutes and 32 seconds out of his strict morning schedule to address the motivation behind this undeniable offseason grind.
“(It’s just) taking advantage of this last year I have playing college basketball and taking advantage of the blessing I was given,” he said, “and just making sure that I’m able to help my team and leave college on a good note.
“I’m really just getting my mind and my body right for Day 1 (of this season), honestly.”
EVEN AMID one of the best stretches in program history, Ikpeze has carved out a meaningful career with the Bonnies.
He’s been a sometimes-starter and regular rotation player for the last two years. He started in the NCAA Tournament triumph over UCLA. He’s gotten a handful of crunch-time jump hooks to go down.
And yet, in three seasons, he hasn’t truly blossomed beyond the other things he’s been: a capable, but limited backup. A minutes-eater in instances of foul trouble. A big body off the bench. As a junior, he actually played less than in 2017-18 due to the emergence of then-freshman center Osun Osunniyi.
And that’s partly why he’s become so focused, so determined this summer.
The Buffalo native said he’s abided by the following schedule rather faithfully:
8-8:30 a.m.: running.
8:30-10:30.: lifting.
10:30-11: break/treatment.
11 a.m.: 500 shots.
Afternoon: More shots.
Evening: Even more shots.
He’s noticeably leaner, in his body and face, than at any point previously in a Bona uniform, as well-defined as he’s ever been. Heading into his senior year, Ikpeze will be the first one to tell you: He still has plenty to validate in his Division I career.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “I definitely believe this season coming up that I have a lot to prove to myself and to people, that I can compete consistently at a high level and be on the court (for long stretches) and really just be a contributor to my team winning games.
“I’ve made big strides, and I’ve got a lot of summer left, too.”
FOR PERHAPS the first time before noon this summer, Ikpeze was at a standstill.
While preparing for another workout, he was pondering.
The big man, interestingly, is the only scholarship senior on the Bona roster this season, meaning the responsibilities that come with that will fall exclusively on him. It’s a role he intends to take very seriously.
“I don’t have a pass to say, ‘oh, alright, I’ve got someone else with me, it’s our senior year together,’” he said, “so I feel like it’s solely on me to really give it my all and be that leader for the team, on and off the court, and really set the example for not only the new guys, but the returning guys.”
Ikpeze has been effective in small stretches.
He’s essentially at 50 percent from the field in his career and is a capable free throw shooter for a 245-pound center. The question is: How, in this final campaign, can he be more productive?
“Obviously, still being able to get buckets down low, do a better job rebounding for my team,” said the Bona senior, who averaged just 2.4 boards per game last winter. “Also, just working on certain spots, rolling or popping, whether it’s jumpers in the corners or mid-post.
“I’m working on spots where I know I’m going to touch the ball and being able to score in those positions.”
A SECONDARY player on a handful of good Bona teams, Ikpeze, in a way, has become lost in the shuffle.
The Amherst product was an extra on the 26-win Tournament team that featured Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley. One of the few two-plus-year veterans on last year’s roster, he retained his bench-guy status amid the freshmen tidal wave that was Osunniyi, Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch.
Even now, with expectations again trending upward, most of the conversation has revolved around just how good Bona might be behind this talented sophomore group, an intriguing recruiting class, an eligible Bobby Planutis.
Ikpeze, though, would like to remind you: He has every intention in being part of this thing, too.
“That’s just knowing I’ve got a year left,” he said. “A lot can change in a year. (It’s just) staying committed to myself and believing in myself and my work ethic on and off the court. I feel like if I do that -- stay focused and be a team guy and do whatever I need to do for my coaches and teammates -- I’ll be in a good position when the season starts.”
