ALLEGANY — Organizers of the inaugural Riding for Rides, a Jeep and Motorcycle dice run this past weekend at the Allegany American Legion, reported a total of 54 drivers and riders attended the event.
The fundraiser, sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and The Enchanted Mountain Jeep Wrangler Club, benefitted Interfaith.
Megan Taylor, executive director of Interfaith, said the riders stopped at Bradford (Pa.) American Legion, the Port Allegany VFW and Four Mile Brewery in Olean. She said there was chicken dinners for the riders and raffles were held afterward. A kayak and a YETI roadie cooler package were awarded to the grand prize winner.
“It was great seeing people come together for a good cause. We would like to make this an annual event and keep it evolving,” Taylor said. “Our groups worked well together and the support of the local community contributes to our success.”
Interfaith’s volunteer drivers provide the elderly with free transportation to medical appointments in the greater Olean area. The organization provides 75 transports a month on average.
To donate or to become a volunteer driver, log on to www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org, send mail to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or call 372-6283.