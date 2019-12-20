Ribbon-cutting held at county's new Franklinville Highway Barn

FRANKLINVILLE — A small number of Cattaraugus County officials and guests attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new $4.9 million Franklinville Highway Barn Wednesday.
Wintry weather kept some county lawmakers from attending, and many Public Works employees were out on the roads battling snow at the time.
The 10-bay garage was built in just eight months. The original highway barn, built in 1953, was badly damaged in a fire Oct. 31, 2017. One truck and other equipment was lost in the fire.
Bids were awarded early last year and construction began in early April. The site had been cleared in anticipation of construction. The contract required a move-in date of Thanksgiving 2019 and completion of the interior by the end of the year.
Crews and equipment had already spent two winters without a garage. A separate trailer served as the office. Crews appreciate the new garage, especially the wider doors to maneuver plows through.
Outgoing Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Wednesday’s ceremony.
He was joined by County Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis, whose father, the late Jack Ellis, was a long-time county highway superintendent, and Nancy Weller, the widow of County Legislator William Weller, who was also a long-time Franklinville town highway superintendent. William Weller served as County Legislature Public Works Committee chairman for two years.
Current Public Works Committee Chairman Virgilio “Dick”: Giardini, D-Allegany, and Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, also participated in the ribbon cutting.
Giardini commented that the contractors did a heck of a job and brought the project in on time. The crews love the new building, especially the wider doors and heated floors, he added.
Giardini, who will not be returning to the County Legislature next year, suggested the county use some of the money it is expecting to remodel or rebuild other highway barns built in the 1950s.