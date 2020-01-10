BRADFORD, Pa. — A talented group of young thespians took the stage last night at the Bradford Area High School auditorium in preparation for tonight’s opening of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
Ranging in age from 6 to 18, the 40-member cast sang and danced their way through the brilliant score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, highlighted by the huge hit song, “Let It Go.”
The by-now familiar story of the queen with an unfortunate talent for frosty outcomes featured Gretchen Henneman as Queen Elsa and Chloe Cramer as her younger sister Anna. Both women were confident and competent as actors and singers, with Henneman singing a show-stopping rendition of “Let It Go” at the end of the first act.
On the male side of the troupe, Andrew Truman was outstanding as Kristoff, the hero who wins the heart of the younger sister, and Jeffrey Thacker, Jr. was equally memorable as the despicable jerk, Hans. Olaf the Snowman was portrayed with wit and verve by Owen Troisi; Sven the Reindeer was similarly rendered by Tristan Duhan.
Ensemble numbers featuring sizeable groups of townspeople, castle staff, snow chorus and summer chorus were entertaining and enlivened by the use of several stage effects. A large screen at the rear of the stage was used to portray the castle and the town in summertime and in a frozen state when the queen loses control of her powers. Snowy effects were realistically provided by machinery which blew powdery stuff around the stage, which certainly resembled a real snowstorm.
The large cast consists of elementary, middle school, and high school students from around the area, representing Bradford, Smethport, and Port Allegany in Pennsylvania and New Yorkers from Limestone, Salamanca and Olean. Putting together such a diverse group was the formidable accomplishment of director Dani Newman, choreographer Shelley Greene and technical director David Merwine. Stage manager is Kristin Asinger, who is producing the show with Connie Shanks.
The look of the show was greatly enhanced by the colorful and creative costumes credited to designer Denise O’Neill and Barb McGarry, Robin Beers and Erin Bridge.
Overall, this production is a tribute to talent — the talents of adults associated with Bradford Little Theatre who have contributed much to the success of the show and the talents of a rising crop of stars and superstars who have taken to the stage, many for the first time, to entertain their friends and relatives in the community.
It is downright fun to watch this combination come together.
The performance opens today at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.
Before the show and during intermission, cookies and candy will be available as well as a photo booth with a “Frozen Jr.” backdrop and merchandise for sale such as snowflake wands and reindeer antlers. Photo opportunities with the cast will be available after the show.