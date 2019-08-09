About a year and a half ago, a priest colleague of 53 years and a dear friend attended a four-day seminar entitled “A Pre-retirement Seminary for Clergy.” It was a valuable time of exploration for what the presenter told us would be an important transition into a new phase of life and ministry and a time of grace.
Almost 8 months before we did this, the Rev. Greg Dobson, another colleague and friend, had done the same. Father Greg’s experience provided the impetus to think about doing such a program which was well worth it.
Now, as I face the prospect of leaving the St. Joseph Maronite parish and Olean, on Oct. 1, retirement from full-time parish ministry after 45 years will soon become a reality for me.
In the seminar, we learned many things about retiring. One of the most important things is that retirement is not primarily about having enough money to live a dignified and adequate life, as truly important as this is. One hopes not to be a burden on family nor, as a Catholic priest, to be a burden on the eparchy (diocese). All 15 priest attendees were guided into discussing other important issues, such as the scope of continued ministry in some (reduced) form; cultivating an active prayer life; relationships, especially with remaining family; one’s own health and wellbeing; relationships with others; enriching activities to keep life interesting; and adjusting to a less structured daily life than that which full-time ministry demands.
These many issues are not always thought about as one faces retirement, clergy or not.
Retirement is very personal. When I take the time to look back on all the things that I have experienced, I realize that a gracious and loving God, whose most fundamental attribute — next to being Love Itself — is Divine Providence. For anyone not familiar with this beautiful title for God, it means that there is a plan for each person called into creation by the Divine Will, and that plan is exercised each and every moment. I realize that God has carried me “on eagles wings” and I can dare to hope that it will be so for this last phase on my life, however long that might be.
Parish ministry has presented me with many opportunities and challenges as well, although in the grand scope of things, the good has far outweighed the bad. In fact, through grace and faith, the bad has often been turned to good. Yes, I like lemonade!
The best part, I think, is that in each assignment I have come across and helped and been helped by so many who love the Church and wanted to see it survive and grow.
I plan to return to my lovely hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and sister city Minneapolis, where I still have a large and growing family. I hope to be of service to two Maronite parishes, one in each city, and live a fulfilled life in peace.