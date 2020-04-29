The grades started coming out Sunday.
As with the ubiquitous media mock drafts that precede the actual selections, there inevitably follows the assessment of each NFL team’s effort.
Just understand those graded conclusions are for amusement purposes only.
The accurate appraisal of a given draft comes two or three years after the fact.
For instance, in 2017, Sean McDermott’s first year as coach and before current general manager Brandon Beane was hired, Buffalo drafted elite cornerback Tre’Davious White in Round 1, tackle Dion Dawkins in the second and linebacker Matt Milano in the fifth.
Disappointing wide receiver Zay Jones, also a second rounder, was traded to the Raiders while quarterback Nathan Peterman (Las Vegas) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (Arizona) were waived.
But getting three starters, including one of Pro Bowl quality, counts as a great draft.
Buffalo’s 2018 lottery produced two starters in the first round, quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Cornerback Taron Johnson (fourth round) played well as the “nickel back” while third-rounder Harrison Phillips, was part of the rotation at defensive tackle, playing all 16 games as a rookie, but was limited to three last year before a torn ACL put him on injured reserve.
The rest of that draft saw safety Siran Neal see action in passing situations and fellow fifth-rounder Wyatt Teller traded to Cleveland. Wideouts Ray-Ray McCloud (sixth round) and Austin Proehl (seventh), were on the practice squad and waived, respectively.
All eight 2019 Bills picks are still on the roster with defensive tackle Ed Oliver (first round), offensive tackle Cody Ford (second), running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox (both third rounders) having been part-time starters last year projected to full-time this season.
IT’S POSSIBLE, even likely, that none of Buffalo’s seven 2020 draft picks will start this season. However, the Bills’ initial choice, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a projected first-rounder who fell to them in the second round at No. 54, undoubtedly will be in the rotation at that position while third-rounder Zack Moss will clearly share the running back chores with Singletary.
And despite the fact Buffalo has a receiving corps of Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Isaiah Mckenzie, Duke Williams, Andre Roberts and Robert Foster, McDermott and Beane clearly think something is still missing as they drafted two more speed wideouts: Gabriel Davis (fourth round) and Isaiah Hodgins (sixth).
BUT THE Bills’ most interesting draft pick, by far, came in the fifth round with the selection of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
To be sure, getting a projected third-rounder two rounds later qualifies as a value selection. But it’s hard not to speculate there’s more to it.
The company line is that Allen is the unquestioned starter and that last season provided vindication of his uneven rookie year by improving his accuracy (52.8 to 58.8), his touchdown/interception ratio (10/12 to 20/9) and his passer rating (67.9 to 85.3).
And while he has vehement defenders (read: apologists), three issues remain and, heading into his third season, even the front office has to view this as a make-or-break year.
One of his negatives might seem unfair, but it’s reality.
Allen brought unexpected running ability. In two seasons, he’s rushed for over 1,100 yards, averaging nearly six per carry with a gaudy 17 touchdowns and shown a proclivity for getting out of bounds and not taking the big hit. But the last thing McDermott wants is to lose his quarterback on an ill-considered scramble, as exciting as Allen is when he takes off.
And that leads to negative No. 2, decision-making. That’s been an issue during his NFL career — and McDermott has gently alluded to it — but never more so than in the playoff loss at Houston, especially in the late-going.
Finally, there’s his inaccuracy on the deep ball. It matters little whether Diggs, Brown, McKenzie, Foster, Davis and Hodgins can stretch the field if the ball doesn’t get to them. Despite Allen’s big arm, his struggles with accuracy are amplified when throwing long.
McDermott and Beane have invested part of their futures in Allen and Year 3 is time to deliver in order to validate trading up expensively in the first round — from 12th to 7th at the cost of two second-rounders — to get him.
They seem to be saying, “Josh, we’ve given you the tools, time to take the next step.”
AFTER the draft, Beane was asked about Fromm, who had a terrific career at Georgia and reminds some observers of a young Drew Brees.
“Obviously Josh is our starter,” he said. “Matt (Barkley) has been a great backup for us. I don’t know if he’ll be able to knock Matt off. But we could definitely go with three quarterbacks (due to an expanded game-day roster). Anytime you can add a good football player ... quarterback is a premium position.”
Beane pointed out, “When I went down there they just raved about him. He’s a country boy, loves ball, breathes ball, eats ball, sleeps ball. That’s who he is and he’s very smart. They bragged, ‘this guy is a coach on the field, he understands things.’
“Obviously this offseason, it’s not gonna be the easiest for a quarterback to pick up a pro-style offense. I don’t know how quick that’s going to happen for him depending on when guys are allowed in the building, but he’ll definitely fit in.”
To which he added of Fromm, “He’s a good guy … a very high character person. I’m sure he’s going to come in, humble, as he did when he got to Georgia. (Jacob) Eason (transferred to Washington) got drafted (Indianapolis fourth round) and (Justin) Fields, (junior-to-be) at Ohio State are two talented players and he came in there and didn’t back down.
“He’s a winner. To go in there at Georgia as a freshman and to unseat those guys and then win it all at the highest level, that’s pretty impressive ... the moment’s not too big.
I look forward to him adding to the (QB) room … competition brings out the best in all of us.”
And, most of all, the Bills’ front office hope that happens with Allen.
