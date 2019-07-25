Back from a trip to the U.S. Southern border to see the humanitarian crisis at migrant facilities firsthand, Rep. Tom Reed called the situation “heart wrenching.”
Reed, who led a bipartisan group of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which he co-chairs, said he hoped the group could lead in crafting immigration reform legislation much as members did earlier this month in helping pass a $6.5 billion bill to address the border crisis.
Reed, R-Corning, told reporters Wednesday that his group heard story after story from migrants seeking asylum, “a vast majority who want to come here for the American dream.”
Right now, Reed said, the U.S. immigration system “is broken.” U.S. Border Control agents are doing what is humane “out of a caring heart” and the best they can with the crisis number of migrants flowing across the Mexican border.
At the same time, Reed said, there is “a tremendous amount of evil at the border.”
He described one incident relayed to Problem Solvers Caucus members by a Customs agent. A man at the border seeking asylum was carrying a 6-month-old baby he said was his child. Under questioning, he said he had “rented” the infant as his “ticket into the country.”
Cartels who smuggle people, drugs and guns across the border direct thousands of asylum-seekers to distant border crossing areas to divert U.S. resources from smuggling routes, Reed said.
U.S. border guards should not be blamed for the current situation, Reed asserted. “It’s not their fault,” he said. “The blame is with Congress,” which “needs to set aside the partisan rhetoric. We want an immigration system that at the borders keeps us safe.”
Reed said Customs and Border Protection has an ability to process people seeking asylum “in a safe, effective and humane way.” The process was overwhelmed. With the additional $6.5 billion, additional facilities to house the migrants will lead to better conditions than the cages crammed with people.
He added Problem Solvers Caucus members are “very hopeful” a compromise can be reached on immigration reform just as they helped push the $6.5 billion humanitarian aid package in early July.
Reed said he was glad to stand with the Problem Solvers Caucus and “call out the spineless political leaders trying to point fingers.” Lawmakers should ask themselves what are they doing to solve the problem? Everyone should “stand down on the rhetoric, the partisan exploitation of this crisis.”
“I want to make sure I do my part to tone down the rhetoric,” he added.
Reed said his visit to the South Texas detention center was not a surprise. “Surprised is not the right word. What it is is eye-opening to see it first-hand. You see humanity at its best and humanity at its worst.” Facilities designed to hold, 2,000 people are holding 10,000.
“We’re making sure the humanitarian aid was flowing,” Reed said of the visit. Added facilities are being constructed for handling migrants and housing.
IN OTHER NEWS, Reed said he was also getting updates on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two Congressional committees on Wednesday. He said he didn’t expect “any Matlock or Perry Mason type of moments” in testimony. “I hope this theater ends.”
On another topic, Reed said the budget agreement between congressional leaders and the White House did not appear to address what he terms “the national debt crisis. I remain very concerned about our national debt.”