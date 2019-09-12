Like others, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed paused Wednesday morning, the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, to reflect on the victims as well as their families and the first responders.
“We will never forget the victims,” Reed told reporters during his weekly press call. “And thank you to all the first responders and their families who carry the burden with them every day.”
It is a solemn day, Reed said. His office is committed to helping provide safety grants to make sure firefighters have the proper resources, training and equipment to do their jobs.
“Let’s hope there is never another 9-11,” Reed added.
Asked why he hadn’t brought up Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during the press call, Reed replied it was because he wanted to focus on first responders and the victims of 9-11.
Reed did note that since he began calling out the governor over the lack of maintenance on roads on the Seneca Nation including the Thruway and Salamanca-area roads, Seneca Nation officials have hosted a group of state lawmakers.
Cuomo has tied resolution of the issue of Seneca Nation casino revenue sharing to other Seneca issues such as roads, Reed previously pointed out.
Most recently, Reed chided Cuomo over what he said were unkept promises by the Cuomo administration to help Salamanca financially as the city’s reserves dwindled without new casino revenues, as the state had aided Niagara Falls.
The Seneca Nation stopped making casino revenue sharing payments to the state in early 2017, citing no authorization in the gaming compact with New York State to continue paying revenues to the state past year 14 of the compact.
A three-member arbitration panel ruled 2-1 against the Senecas, ordering the Nation to pay the state $255 million in past revenue sharing payments and resume regular payments under the compact. The Senecas have appealed the ruling in federal district court in Buffalo.
“The problem has not gone away,” Reed told reporters, adding his offer to mediate the issues between the state and Senecas was still on the table.