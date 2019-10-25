U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said he did not participate with other protesting Republican congressmen Tuesday in storming a closed impeachment inquiry hearing in a secure room in the Capitol.
Reed told reporters during his weekly press call on Thursday that while he supports his fellow Republicans who disrupted the hearing for several hours, he did not choose to participate.
“They were trying to pour sunlight on the hidden process” controlled by Democrats, Reed said, adding that it’s a question of “fundamental fairness.”
The Corning Republican said he hoped “the media would join with us” in seeking to open the hearings being conducted by members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees.
Reed acknowledged that Republican committee members are present at the hearings, but are unable to question witnesses or participate in the proceedings focusing on President Trump’s request to the Ukrainian president for dirt on Joe Biden in return for releasing almost $400 million in funding for arms to fight the Russians.
There are more than 100 congressmen on the three committees, more than 40 of them Republicans.
This is unlike the way things were handled during the Clinton or Nixon impeachment hearings, Reed added.
Nearly three dozen Republicans pushed past Capitol police and entered the secure room, some with cell phones taking video as they entered, a violation of House rules.
Democrats said open hearings are planned.
On another issue, Reed said he was “cautiously optimistic” The Mexican-Canadian-American trade deal to replace NAFTA would be moving to the House floor soon. He said there were sufficient votes to pass the trade deal in the House and Senate.
A political roadblock from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Office is all that stands between passage, Reed said.
Reed led off the press call by saying he could not support fixing rising drug prices at the federal level because of the likelihood it could keep new drugs from coming to market.
He said Democrats rejected a Republican proposal to keep insulin accessible and affordable. The plan would have lowered prices, but Democrats wanted to use the savings for other programs, while Republicans said the savings should go into consumers pockets.
Reed’s son is a type 1 diabetic who needs insulin.
There needs to be a way to bring down the price of insulin so people aren’t forced to ration their supply or go without insulin, Reed said.
