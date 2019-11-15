U.S. Rep. Tom Reed received an award from the Leon Panetta Institute this weekend honoring his years of public service and bipartisan spirit while representing both the American people and his own constituents.
Panetta is the former secretary of defense under President Barack Obama, director of the CIA, White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and a congressman from California.
“As the youngest of 12, raised by a single mother on a Social Security check and a military death benefit after my father died when I was 2, I learned at an early age that things work best when you work together,” Reed said. “I bring that same attitude to work every day, and that is why I co-chair the Problem Solvers Caucus. To be recognized for this bipartisan work in Washington by public service legend Leon Panetta is one of my greatest honors.”
The Jefferson-Lincoln Awards are presented each year to individuals whose professional achievements represent exceptional commitment to the principles of our democracy, to bipartisanship and a dedication to encouraging the healthy function of the United States’ system of government through an informed electorate.
Founded in 1997 by Leon and Sylvia Panetta, the Panetta Institute serves the entire California State University system plus several other schools.
