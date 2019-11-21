U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning declined to comment Wednesday on testimony by Ambassador Gordon Sondland who admitted a quid pro quo linking a White House visit by the Ukranian president to investigations into President Trump’s political opponents.
Reed was asked about Sondland’s bombshell during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee during his weekly media call shortly after Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union and a key Ukranian player, began talking about what he understood Trump wanted.
“Do you consider it a smoking gun?” one reporter asked Reed of Sondland’s testimony that “everyone was in the loop” on the quid pro quo being sought by Trump.
Noting the question was one that was playing out in real time, Reed declined to comment and said, “We are going to watch the evidence and watch this hearing proceed.”
He added: “I do not see that level of impeachable offence. I trust the American people to make up their minds on this issue.”
Sondland said it was understood that Rudi Giuilani, the president’s personal lawyer who had been publicly pushing for investigations by the Ukranians into the gas company Burisma and Hunter Biden, who sat on its board of directors while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president, was speaking for the president.
Reed said he agreed that attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of the National Security and challenging his loyalty to this country was not the right thing for the White House and Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican member of the Intelligence Committee to do.
“Attacking his loyalty is something I would not do, nor do I agree with that approach,” Reed told reporters. “He deserves the respect” for his uniform, he added.
Reed maintained that asking the Ukranian president to conduct the corruption investigation was a legitimate inquiry.
“There is still a presumption of innocence that has to bear here,” Reed said. “The president doesn’t have to prove his innocence.
Reed said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will be brought to the House, where there are the votes to pass it and then on to the Senate, where there are also votes to pass it.
“We are getting closer to the finish line for our farmers,” who will benefit from the USMCA, Reed said, despite concerns raised by unions over the enforcement of work rules.
Reed led Wednesday’s press call with support for National Grid, which has been threatened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo with having their license revoked. The company has suspended new gas hookups in some Long Island communities and other areas in the New York City region because they claim they cannot deliver the gas. New pipelines are needed, the company says.
The threat by Cuomo is “a threat to existing customers,” Reed said. Part of the problem is the extreme policies the state has against new pipelines, he added. “I hope some reasonable policy out of Albany will be put forward.”
Reed said natural gas is a component of the state’s energy portfolio. “To threaten National Grid; to try to appease that political base by pulling their license (to operate) is just wrong.”