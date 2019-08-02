IRVING — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed on Thursday called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Seneca Nation of Indians to put aside politics and fix deteriorating roads on the Cattaraugus and Allegany territories.
Reed held a press conference with Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello on Milestrip Road over the thruway, which is lined with ‘Rough Road’ signs as it passes through the Cattaraugus Territory. It has been that way for years.
Reed said he went in both directions on the thruway. “As you enter the Seneca Nation Territory, the road is well-paved and well-maintained.” As soon as you cross the boundary the roadway is “deplorable,” he added. “This road needs to be fixed.”
The Corning Republican said, “I don’t think it is a coincidence that the road goes from good condition to poor” just like that.
“Set aside this petty political bickering,” Reed said, and prioritize motorists’ safety.
Reed’s “prior written notice” has been filed with the state Department of Transportation. That, he said, puts the state on notice of the thruway’s poor condition and limits the state’s defense in the event of a catastrophic accident.
Reed noted the gaming issue that currently separates the New York state and the Seneca Nation with the Nation claiming their compact made no mention of continuing the revenue sharing payments. An arbitration panel decided in favor of the state and said the Senecas owe more than $225 million in back revenue sharing payments tied to slot machine revenue.
Another issue is the Seneca’s claim in federal court that the state owes the Senecas millions for not properly compensating the Seneca Nation for the thruway right-of-way across the Cattaraugus Territory.
The city of Salamanca has complained for years that the state was ignoring memorandums of understanding to maintain roads on the Seneca Territory signed by the Department of Transportation for access to build Route 17 (now Interstate 86) from Salamanca to Vandalia.
“Do not forget about Salamanca,” said Giglio, R-Gowanda. “The city needs to be taken care of.”
As a gateway for many visitors to Western New York, the unsafe thruway needs to be fixed, as do Salamanca roads, Giglio said.
He added that the Seneca Nation is sovereign and good neighbors. The Seneca Nation remains “one of the biggest economic drivers in Western New York.”
Borrello said the road crisis involving the thruway involves many Chautauqua County residents who use the road daily.
“People pay to drive on this road,” he said. “The condition is completely unacceptable. This stalemate has to end. I call upon Governor Cuomo to repair this deplorable road as soon as possible.”
Reed said he has not been able to get an answer on when the thruway and Salamanca area roads would be fixed. He said the state “is trying to leverage the thruway” to get the Senecas to settle the gaming arbitration resolution.
Reed said the facts in the case are “very similar” to “Bridge-gate” in New Jersey where members of the governor’s staff were found guilty of closing off road lanes to the George Washington Bridge to get back at a political opponent. Some of those aides were jailed.
“It’s a dangerous condition,” Reed said of the thruway and other state roads on Seneca territory the state is ignoring. “It’s time to fix it. It needs to be resolved today.”