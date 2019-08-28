BUFFALO — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed appeared in Buffalo on Tuesday to ask for an FBI investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s role in refusing to repair the New York State Thruway and state roads on and near Seneca Nation territories.
Earlier this month Reed held a press conference in Chautauqua County near a section of the thruway in disrepair that cuts through the Seneca’s Cattaraugus Reservation.
Reed said then the thruway was a part of a pattern of allowing roads on and near Seneca territories to fall into disrepair. Reed speculated that the root of the state road policy stemmed from the gaming issues between the state and Seneca Nation.
Last week, Cuomo suggested that repairing the roadway could potentially jeopardize the state’s ongoing legal battle with the Seneca Nation, who he said have not been acting in “good faith.”
“I don’t want to give them a reason to say, well, New York breached the agreement by coming onto I-90 when they had no right to come onto I-90,” Cuomo said, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. “That could actually jeopardize our position on the revenues.”
Reed on Tuesday told reporters assembled outside the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Niagara Square that Cuomo’s statements confirmed a strategy to encourage motorists and municipal officials to push the Senecas to settle the gaming issue in return for fixing the thruway and other state highways.
“From the public’s view, this appears to be nothing more than the governor exacting political revenge on the Seneca Nation at the peril of public safety,” Reed said.
“The federal funds have been delivered to repair the road, and it is time to fix the road before someone dies,” Reed added. “Given this information, I kindly request the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the governor and his office for the misuse of federal funds, the abuse of power and any and all other federal crimes, related or unrelated, uncovered in this investigation.”
The request for a Department of Justice investigation of Cuomo’s role in the road issue with the Senecas went out in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday.
“I’m just asking the Justice Department to look into it,” Reed said. Federal money to the state for road upkeep is at stake.
Two weeks ago, Reed likened Cuomo’s indifference to roads on the Seneca territories to “Bridgegate,” the closing of Trnton, N.J. road lanes onto the George Washington Bridge at the direction of officials in the office of Gov. Chris Christy.
Reed told the Olean Times Herald on Tuesday that the notice of poor road conditions on the thruway his office filed with the state Department of Transportation extended to other roads on the territories, including Central Avenue (Route 219), Wildwood Avenue (Route 417) and Broad Street (Route 417) in Salamanca.
“He’s mixing two issues that are completely unrelated,” Reed said of Cuomo in a Times Herald interview. “He’s trying to divide the communities.”
Asked what he’d say to the governor if the two met, Reed said he’d tell him “to do your job. Make sure the traveling public is safe on the roads.”
Reed further challenged the governor to “show some good faith” and start getting contracts for the thruway and other road repairs.
Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello, who also attended the press conference, said, “The dangerous conditions of disrepair on this stretch of the thruway is a threat to the safety and property of all who use it — including thousands of Chautauqua County residents and our neighbors on the Seneca Nation.
Two Chautauqua County motorists attended Reed’s press conference to detail how their cars were disabled on that stretch of the Thruway.
Motorists tell the same stories about road conditions in the City of Salamanca, Reed said. The congressman said he has experienced the road conditions himself and can find no justification for it.
