OLEAN — Rep. Tom Reed announced on Monday that a $84,672 grant has been provided to the Olean City School District to upgrade equipment and technology for the new Olean Community and Cultural Center.
Officials said the venue, located in the Olean High School auditorium, will offer a variety of programming to enrich the community including educational, cultural and civic events. The funding, provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, will allow the program to enhance the technical capabilities of the facility.
“We care about the community of Olean and this grant will help enrich the new community center, bringing the community together for exciting events and other activities,” Reed said. “This is an important development in Olean and we look forward to the benefits that will come from it.”
Jennifer Mahar, Olean City School District Coordinator of State and Federal Aid Programs, said the school district is “very excited to learn of the Appalachian Regional Commission grant award for our school district.
“We will be enhancing the auditorium’s technology to bring in a wider range of opportunities to the region for students, families and the community,” Mahar said. “Relaunching the venue as the Olean Community and Cultural Center, the auditorium at Olean High School is a beautiful facility with the largest seating in the area. With improvements to the projection, audio and accessibility features available in the space, we look forward to offering a film festival, musical and theatrical performances, community presentations, and more.”
Mahar said that as community groups sign up to use the Center, training will be provided to ensure everyone has full use of technology features available.
“We look forward to getting started,” Mahar added.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments that focus on 420 counties in the Appalachian region. For more information, visit www.arc.gov.