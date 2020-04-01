OLEAN — Staff at Rafi’s Platter restaurant have announced another free lunch giveaway will take place Thursday from noon until the food is gone.
Amber Rafi-Sultan, owner of the restaurant at 800 Wayne St., said the free meals were made possible thanks to a donation from M & M Junction in Limestone.
Staff at the restaurant said meals will also be given to the people “working the frontline” at Olean General Hospital.
All are welcome to stop by and pick up a warm meal. Rafi-Sultan has stated the restaurant is grateful for the support of local businesses and encourages others to donate as this will allow the restaurant to provide more free meals to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant also gave away free meals in the past from its own supplies and from another business donation.