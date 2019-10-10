ALLEGANY — As Sister Melissa Scholl looked at the Mikel Wintermantel painting titled “Bountiful” Tuesday at the Canticle Farm Market, she noted how much she loved the colors of the art piece and the handmade frame, as well.
“To me it looks like Canticle Farm without anything growing,” Scholl said of the painting that features a grassy field and trees in the foreground with a hill and golden sky in the background.
Wintermantel’s oil on linen painting, valued at $750, is being raffled off to raise funds for the non-profit Canticle Farm, which produces naturally grown produce for its shareholders, community and charitable organizations in the area.
Scholl said Wintermantel offered the painting to be used as a fundraiser for Canticle, which is owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and operated by staff and volunteers at properties on South Nine Mile Road and Old State Road.
The first of the raffle tickets for the painting were sold at the Farm to Table dinner last month at the South Nine Mile property, and can also be purchased online at the farm or market on Old State Road. Tickets are $5 apiece, or five for $20. The drawing will be on Nov. 19.
Scholl said this is the first Wintermantel painting that has been given to Canticle to raise funds.
“When we were gathering prizes for our Farm to Table (event), one of our gatherers asked Mikel if he would donate a picture, and he said yes,” Scholl commented. “This is the first time we’ve had one” of Wintermantel’s paintings to raffle. “This is a huge help.”
Wintermantel’s work is highly sought after and collected worldwide. He has earned numerous awards including the John Singleton Copley Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement, the Alden Bryan Award in Landscape and has been awarded the Copley Master Designation at the Copley Society in Boston, Mass.
As for other activities at Canticle, Scholl said the summer harvest is still available at the farm market, open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Winter market will begin in December and continue through mid-June with the facility open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday.
“We have not had a frost that has killed anything,” she said of the crops. “So everything is growing.”
In addition, seedlings are currently being transplanted into the high tunnel on the South Nine Mile property. Other happenings on the farm include the rebuilding and refurbishing of the old greenhouse next to the farm market on Old State Road.
“It’s been recovered, resided and reframed,” Scholl said of the restored greenhouse. “We need to get water and electricity into it next.”
She said the greenhouse will likely be used at the end of February or early March after the coldest part of winter passes.
“We’ll need the space as we begin in early spring,” she added. “Our other greenhouse is full” on South Nine Mile.