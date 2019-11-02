The race to replace Catharine Young in the 57th State Senate District is coming down to its finale.
The special election Tuesday to see who will serve the four-county district in 2020 pits Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello of Sunset Bay and Austin Morgan of Freedom in Cattaraugus County, a recent Cornell University graduate.
There are 163,987 active registered voters in the district, according to the state Board of Elections. The district includes Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties, as well as part of Livingston County.
Republicans hold a lead in registered voters over Democrats, 64,689 to 48,392. The next largest block is the 36,098 voters who are not aligned with any political party, followed by 9,117 in the Independence Party, 3,869 Conservatives, 877 Working Families Party members, 456 Green Party members, 362 Libertarians and 127 in other parties.
In the last week of the campaign, Morgan said he has been concentrating on distributing the last of his campaign signs and knocking on as many doors across the sprawling district as possible.
Morgan, 23, has been emphasizing that if elected, he would be in the majority in the Senate. He has been texting supporters under age 40 and calling those who are older, urging them to take advantage of early voting.
He’s also looking to set up a ring of volunteers to help voters get to the polls on Tuesday. He said he’ll be driving some voters to the polls himself.
“I want voters to know they have a choice,” Morgan said. “I’m the choice of the working class.
“The majority argument is resonating with folks. If Democrats are going to control everything, we should elect a Democrat to the Senate. You have to be in the majority to get funding.”
Morgan has received endorsements from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, United Auto Workers, Southwestern New York Building and Construction Trades Council, Public Employees Federation and New York State Rural Democrats Caucus.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi said Morgan “has done a tremendous job to be everywhere in the district.” It is unfortunate that Morgan did not get backing from the State Senate Democratic Majority Committee, the chairman added.
Puglisi thinks the race is close based on the work Morgan has done and the reception his campaign has received.
Borrello, 52, a successful businessman who was first elected to the Chautauqua County Legislature in 2010, was elected county executive in 2018. The endorsed Republican candidate, he defeated Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall of Belmont in the June 25 primary.
“I think it is going well,” Borrello said of the campaign. “I’ve been spending a lot of time visiting folks and listening to their concerns,” Borello said in an interview Thursday. “I continue to listen to folks and give them my background” in business and county government. “I’m the person with the right experience and track record. I’m proud of the campaign we’ve run and grateful for people’s support.”
Borrello’s endorsements include the National Rifle Association and the NFIB business group.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., challenges his Democratic counterpart’s assessment that the Senate race is close. “It’s wishful thinking,” he said. “It’s not even close.”
Besides the favorable enrollment for the Republican candidate, Keis said, “Borrello is a seasoned, experienced, quality candidate. He’s the Chautauqua County executive” and well-liked in that county.
“Republicans in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will be out supporting George,” Keis said.
Keis said has seen Morgan and called him “a bright young fellow. I wish him the best.”
Young resigned her Senate seat last March after serving for 14 years to take a post with Cornell University.