Pumpkinville raises $4,000 from sunflower sales for Pink Pumpkin Project

GREAT VALLEY — For two weeks last month, Pumpkinville sold sunflowers as a fundraiser for the Pink Pumpkin Project.
On Thursday, members of the Project traveled to Pumpkinville to thank owners Dan and Diane Pawlowski and their family — and receive an oversized check for $4,000.
The group included three breast cancer survivors, Tammy Stayer, Melanie Jones and Marcy Veno.
“It’s awesome,” said Bev Hirt-Shoff, a Pink Pumpkin Project board member. The group helps breast cancer patients with things like gas, co-payments and hotels. They present each patient with a tote full of items they will need in the days and weeks after surgery.
Pink Pumpkin Project also offers a support group for women recovering from surgery.
Lynn Anzivine of Olean, who formed the Pink Pumpkin Project in 2012 in memory of her sister Laurie Anzivine, said the group has helped more than 500 people and raised more than $275,000.
“With generous businesses such as Pumpkinville, we are able to continue our assistance for those in the local area,” Anzivine said. “Pumpkinville’s generosity in donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the sunflowers was truly heartfelt! We are truly grateful to Dan, Diane and their family for all they have done for us.”
Dan Pawlowski said he planted 4,000 sunflower seeds this spring for the Pink Pumpkin Project fundraiser. “We raised $4,000 this year, double what we raised last year. Next year I’d like to double it again.”