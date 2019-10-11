Pumpkinville raises $4,000 from sunflower sales for Pink Pumpkin Project

Pumpkinville owners Dan and Diane Pawlowski and their children Jim Pawlowski and Lisa Spako presented representives from the Pink Pumpkin Project $4,000 from a sunflower fundraiser. From left are: Dave Shoff, Lisa Spako, Jim Pawlowski, Diane Pawlowski, Dan Pawlowski, Tammy Stayer, Melanie Jones, Bev Hirt-Shoff and Marcy Veno. The Pawlowski’s grandchildren are in front. They are (from left) Preston Spake, McKinley Pawlowski, Carter Pawlowski and Reagan Pawlowski.