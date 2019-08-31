Public schools coping with end to religious exemption for vaccinations; Amish resist

OLEAN — It looks like most public schools in Cattaraugus County will be in significant compliance with new school immunization requirements that did away with the religious exemption.
The same can’t be said about the county’s 20 Amish schools, where there was a 100 percent religious exemption for around 500 students.
As a new state law kicks in this school year eliminating the religious exemption to childhood vaccinations, the number of Amish children attending schools who are vaccinated remains the same as the 2019-20 school year kicks off next week — zero.
As a result, Amish students won’t be able to ride school buses and their schools may face state civil penalties, according to Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. There is no talk of closing the Amish schools, Watkins insists.
“The word has gotten to parents that the religious exemption will no longer be permitted,” Watkins said in an interview Friday.
The state Health Department, in conjunction with the state Education Department, has granted a 14-day grace period at the start of school so students who have not completed a series of childhood immunizations will still be able to attend classes, Watkins said.
Students at public, private and parochial schools in New York must at least show they have an appointment with a primary care physician to complete the immunizations, he said.
Watkins met more than a week ago with Cattaraugus County school superintendents to update them on the end of the religious exemption to vaccinations.
Watkins attempted to schedule meetings this past week to discuss the immunizations law with Amish bishops or community leaders, but was rebuffed.
“They are aware of the immunization requirement” but continue to claim a religious exemption, Watkins said. “They are still planning to send students to school, but they will not be vaccinated as required by the state,” Watkins said.
“They are also aware the state will not allow them to ride school buses if the children are not vaccinated,” he said. “They chose to have the children walk or find other means to get to school.”
Watkins said the state Health Department is starting to beef up its immunization auditing staff and will start with schools — including public schools — which had higher rates of religious exemption prior to the state law banning religious exemptions, or where there have been outbreaks of the diseases these vaccines were meant to prevent.
“Hopefully we can be a conduit for the Amish by offering free vaccinations for all students,” Watkins said.
In an upcoming school survey by the state Health Department, schools will have to attest they have received documentation that all students have been vaccinated.
“We haven’t heard any complaints from any local parents over the end of the religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations,” Watkins said.
One of the problems associated with a large unvaccinated community like the Amish is that they come in contact with other people — some who are unvaccinated due to medical reasons, or whose immunity from vaccine has waned over the years.
A study has shown that most local Amish parents have knowledge of more common vaccines like flu, tetanus, whooping cough, chicken pox and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella).
The study by Dr. Lynn Ouellette of Conewango Valley and Dr. Christine Nelson-Tuttle noted many Amish parents “might consider immunizing their children during an outbreak of a serious illness” like whooping cough or hepatitis.
Also, according to the study, many do not see tetanus as a vaccine and most are receptive to it.
The most common outbreak of disease among the Amish in recent years has been pertussis or whooping cough. In 1982, there were 216 cases of pertussis in the Amish community and only seven took advantage of the Health Department initiative to immunize children, according to Watkins.
In 1985, there were six cases of pertussis, and in 1988, there were 33 cases, including one death. In 2008, two Amish children died from Influenza Type B, and there have been isolated cases of deaths from meningococcal meningitis.