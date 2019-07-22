ALLEGANY — A surprise gift to the Dresser-Rand Challenger Learning Center left a father and daughter speechless with emotion.
Dozens celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing at “The Next Giant Leap” community event on Thursday. The Challenger Learning Center’s new director, Reann Ehman, said she was excited as it was the first large public event with her at the helm.
“I’ve got a great staff here so they did a lot of the planning and organizing and it made my job a lot easier,” she said.
Among attendees were Richard and Ronda Ehman of Great Valley to support their daughter — but also to surprise her.
In a presentation by former director Fred Welch, who handed the reigns over in June, a 50-year-old piece of moon memorabilia now on loan to the center was unveiled. The item is a replica of a lunar plaque, a stainless steel plate with inscriptions and engraved signatures including each crew member and President Richard Nixon.
A lunar plaque was made for seven Apollo missions, with each of the six successful moon landings resulting in the plaque’s placement on the moon’s surface. While the Ehman plaque is flat and framed, the originals were curved in order to fit on each spacecraft’s ladder.
Above the plaque a statement reads: “This plaque was given to Richard Ehman in 1969 after the Apollo mission, and 50 years later it is presented July 2019 by her dad to Reann Ehman, the new director of the Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission to the moon.”
As Welch brought out the plaque, Reann Ehman laughed with joy and looked over at her father warmly before the pair embraced.
When asked after what it meant to give the plaque to his daughter, Richard Ehman was barely able to answer as emotion and pride for his daughter overwhelmed him.
“Fifty years ago I never would have dreamed or thought of this,” he said, his face glistening with tears.
Richard Ehman said his best friend Aurther Helton gave him the piece — a friend who watched the moon landing with him when he was about 16. He said he received it shortly after the Apollo 11 crew safely landed in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
He recalled they were at Ehman’s family home in Great Valley were everyone was watching the event on TV.
“It was just awesome — to think that 50 years or 60 years before we were barely flying with airplanes, and now we’re landing on the moon.”
Richard Ehman remembered there being a large gap between when the spacecraft landed and when the astronauts walked on the moon — roughly 6 hours, according to historical timelines. He also recalled Neil Armstrong’s iconic message to mankind, and the rush of relief at seeing the crew step onto the moon’s surface.
“There was a lot of tension and anticipation — just waiting and waiting, waiting and then finally they landed. It was just like, phew,” he said, exhaling loudly, “we did it. It’s just awesome that we dared to do it.”