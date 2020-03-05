219, 417 projects in Salamanca delayed until fall, state says

SALAMANCA — New information from the New York State Department of Transportation says the projects to repave portions of Routes 219 and 417 in the city of Salamanca have been pushed back until fall.
This comes one week after a story published by the Press reported the project was expected to begin this summer, according to information listed on the DOT website.
The bidding process for the first of two projects is expected to begin in the fall with construction underway soon after, said Susan Surdej, DOT spokesperson for Region 5, on Feb. 28.
Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith said he learned of the project being postponed after discussion with Region 5 Director Frank Cirillo last week.
“They’re trying to speed it up. I stressed to him that we’re not patching holes in their roads this year,” Smith said. “They have to come down here and put that hot patch in and roll it out. We do not have staff nor money to spend $120,000 like we did last year patching their holes.”
The first project would consist of repaving Clinton Street, a portion of Wildwood Avenue and Central Ave, which carry Routes 219 and 417 through the eastern and northern sections of the city. The second project, now projected for 2021, would consist of repaving the entirety of Broad Street from Main Street west to Center Street.
“If they wait until October, this time next year we’re still going to be going through the same stuff,” Smith said. “I have implored (Cirillo) to hurry.”
Followup calls made to Surdej’s office were not returned by press time Tuesday.
The mayor said the city has also reached out to local representative State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, as well as Sen. Tim Kennedy, Transportation Committee chairman, telling them an October start date is unacceptable.
“They jumped on board with that and are pushing the DOT to not wait until October,” Smith added.
Meanwhile, Salamanca Department of Public Works crews are out on the roads daily, consistently refilling the same potholes with cold patch at a cost of roughly $5,000 a week.
“We knew it was coming, but it came sooner this year with the freeze-thaw-freeze-thaw winter we’ve had,” Smith said.
Salamanca DPW crews recently closed down two lanes on Central Avenue, the mayor said, but the state came and reopened one of the lanes. “That leaves one hell of a pothole in that one lane, but the state was down there (Monday) patching it,” he added.
While the main arterials remain near-impossible to navigate, Smith asks everyone to slow down and take alternative routes through the city.
“I have not driven down Clinton Street in a month. I have not driven on Central Avenue, other than crossing it, in a month,” he said. “There are routes around every arterial in the city.”
Smith said many businesses on the main roads can be reached from nearby side streets with only short diagonal trips on the state roads. “The expressway (I-86) takes you from one end of town to the other, and there isn’t a bad bump on it,” he added.
Once April 1 comes, the mayor encourages all residents and commuters to file a complaint with the state DOT, who has to respond a pothole within 24 hours of being notified, either through calling the pothole hotline, 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653), or visiting www.dot.ny.gov.
